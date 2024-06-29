Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion retailer Rare Rabbit has recently announced a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. The company has secured an initial investment of INR 150 Crore as part of a larger planned funding round totaling INR 500 Crore. This funding round was led by notable investors including Gruhas, A91 Partners, and the family office of Vedant Fashion Founder, Ravi Modi. This substantial influx of capital is expected to propel Rare Rabbit forward in the competitive D2C fashion market.

Investment Breakdown

The latest funding round, which aims to raise a total of INR 500 Crore, saw its first installment of INR 150 Crore coming from several prominent investors. Gruhas, an investment firm founded by Nikhil Kamath, alongside Mumbai-based A91 Partners and Ravi Modi’s family office, led the charge. The planned funding structure includes a primary capital infusion of INR 250 Crore, with the remainder set aside for secondary transactions. These secondary transactions will involve the sale of shares by co-founders Akshika Poddar and Manish Poddar.

Data from Tracxn highlights the impressive financial performance of Rare Rabbit. For the fiscal year 2022-23, House of Rare and its subsidiary, Rare Rabbit, reported a combined revenue of INR 381 Crore. The company also posted a net profit of INR 32.2 Crore for the same period, representing a remarkable 84% increase from the previous fiscal year. This financial success underscores Rare Rabbit’s potential and attractiveness to investors.

Competitive Landscape in D2C Fashion

Rare Rabbit operates in a highly competitive D2C fashion market, which includes both domestic and international brands. Some of its key competitors are Damensh, Styched, Freakins, Beyoung, Bewakoof, French Connection, and MAF Clothing, as well as global brands like Marks & Spencer. Despite the competition, Rare Rabbit has managed to carve out a unique space for itself with its distinctive design philosophy and innovative approach to menswear.

Distinctive Fashion Offerings

Rare Rabbit is renowned for its bold and unconventional designs in men’s fashion. Co-founder Manish Poddar has emphasized the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional menswear. In a previous interview with ET, Poddar explained, “Shirts evolved from plain solids to tactile textures; checks evolved with new age colors; and micro floral prints are bigger and bolder. The new-age menswear brands are mushrooming with an array of smart prints.” This focus on innovation has helped Rare Rabbit distinguish itself in a crowded market.

Rare Rabbit’s journey began in 2015 with the opening of its first retail outlet in Bengaluru’s ultra-premium UB City mall. Since then, the brand has expanded its footprint across major metropolitan areas and smaller cities alike. Locations now include cities such as Bhopal, Dehradun, and Alappuzha in Kerala. This expansion strategy has enabled Rare Rabbit to reach a broader customer base and increase its market presence.

The recent funding is expected to fuel Rare Rabbit’s further expansion and growth. With new capital, the company plans to enhance its retail footprint, both online and offline. The primary infusion of funds will likely be used to open new stores, enhance supply chain capabilities, and invest in marketing to increase brand visibility. The secondary transactions will also provide liquidity to the co-founders, allowing them to continue focusing on strategic growth.

The lead investors in this funding round bring significant strategic value to Rare Rabbit. Gruhas, under Nikhil Kamath’s leadership, is known for its sharp investment acumen in growing companies. A91 Partners, with its focus on high-growth companies, provides valuable industry insights and support. The involvement of Ravi Modi’s family office, given his successful background with Vedant Fashion, adds a layer of expertise in the fashion industry.

Strategic Synergies

These investors are expected to offer more than just financial support. Their strategic guidance will be crucial in navigating the complex landscape of the D2C fashion market. They bring a wealth of experience and networks that can help Rare Rabbit optimize its operations, enhance its product offerings, and execute its expansion plans effectively.

Rare Rabbit’s recent securing of INR 150 Crore from Gruhas, A91 Partners, and Ravi Modi’s family office marks a significant step in its growth journey. This funding not only validates Rare Rabbit’s business model and market position but also provides the necessary capital to fuel its ambitious expansion plans. As Rare Rabbit continues to innovate and expand, it is well-positioned to strengthen its foothold in the competitive D2C fashion market. With the strategic backing of its investors, the company is poised for continued success and growth.