Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff war, warning that the ongoing trade tensions could plunge the United States not just into a recession—but potentially “something worse.” In a candid appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, the Bridgewater Associates founder expressed concern that the current trajectory of U.S. economic policy may have far-reaching, destabilizing consequences for the global financial system.

Dalio, who famously predicted the 2008 financial crisis, has joined a growing chorus of Wall Street voices concerned about Trump’s aggressive trade strategy. “Right now, we are at a decision-making point and very close to a recession,” he stated, emphasizing that the outcome hinges largely on how the administration handles the next phase of its tariff plan.

According to Dalio, the intersection of high debt levels, increasing protectionism, and rising geopolitical competition represents a perfect storm of economic fragility. “If you take tariffs, if you take debt, if you take the rising power challenging existing power… those changes in the orders, the systems, are very, very disruptive,” he said. “How that’s handled could produce something that is much worse than a recession. Or it could be handled well.”

Trump’s Tariffs: A Double-Edged Sword

President Trump’s tariff campaign—aimed at bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. and balancing trade deficits—has undeniably shaken global markets. His latest move involved the imposition of a staggering 145% tariff on Chinese imports, sparking panic across the tech industry and causing ripple effects throughout the financial world.

While some categories such as smartphones and computer monitors were recently exempted, many goods remain subject to steep levies. A separate 20% baseline tariff on all Chinese imports still applies, ensuring that tensions between the U.S. and China remain unresolved.

Dalio likened the approach to economic sabotage. “It’s like throwing rocks into the production system,” he said, criticizing the chaotic rollout of the tariff policies. “Whether it’s implemented in a stable way or a chaotic and disruptive way makes all the difference in the world.”

Wall Street Echoes Dalio’s Concerns

Dalio’s concerns are not isolated. Prominent financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, have revised their economic forecasts amid the intensifying trade conflict. Before Trump’s temporary 90-day pause on new tariffs—excluding those against China—Goldman Sachs economists had pegged a recession as the base-case scenario for the next 12 months.

Following the pause, the firm adjusted its outlook to reflect a 45% chance of recession, still signaling significant risk. “The prospect of a recession has increased, with growing indications that economic activity is slowing down around the world,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said during an earnings call with analysts.

He added that uncertainty stemming from trade disputes has constrained corporate decision-making. “Fears over the potentially escalating effects of the trade war have created material risks to the U.S. and global economy,” Solomon warned.

Economic Fallout Already Underway

The broader impact of Trump’s trade strategy is already being felt. The S&P 500 dropped more than 5% over a recent week, reflecting investor anxiety. Bond yields have surged—another indicator of instability—with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield experiencing one of its largest weekly jumps in history. This kind of market volatility often signals looming economic contraction.

Meanwhile, major tech firms like Apple have taken a financial hit, losing hundreds of billions in market value in the wake of tariff announcements. Industry analysts estimated that iPhones could have reached a retail cost of $3,500 under the full tariff structure, prompting fears of collapsing consumer demand.

Trump’s tariff agenda is deeply intertwined with his broader economic vision—resurrecting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains, particularly in critical sectors like technology and energy. However, critics argue that the pace and unpredictability of policy changes have made it difficult for businesses to adapt.

White House officials have attempted to justify the exemptions and shifting tariff policies by citing national security and long-term economic independence. “At the direction of the President, these companies are hustling to onshore their manufacturing in the United States as soon as possible,” Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai said.

Yet, as Dalio and others point out, the journey from global integration to national self-reliance is neither quick nor painless—and without careful management, it could inflict long-term harm.

Ray Dalio, whose net worth is estimated at $16 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, has long advocated for strategic, measured economic policy. His message on Meet the Press was not just a forecast, but a caution: in today’s complex economic landscape, disruption doesn’t come in just one form. It can evolve into something far more dangerous than a conventional recession—especially when driven by unpredictability and poor coordination.

As the world’s largest economy teeters on the edge of a downturn, Dalio’s message is clear: how the U.S. manages its trade war in the coming months could determine whether it experiences a routine economic dip—or something far more damaging.