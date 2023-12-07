Even though Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch trailer was only published by Rockstar, people have already begun to speculate about what the company could be working on next. After declaring that he is “certain” that Red Dead 3 will eventually be created, Roger Clark, who voiced Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, sparked even more discussion. This does not, however, imply that fans should anticipate it or that Clark will work on the project anytime soon. Yes, it is correct. Roger Clark, the outstanding voice actor of the beloved Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, is excited about a future RDR sequel. Even though the second installment altered our expectations for an open-world game and was released more than five years ago, fans are still breaking records on Steam for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The amazing actor who plays Arthur Morgan in the game first shared his thoughts about Grand Theft Auto on Twitter following the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser. GTA 5 and 6 will still be “around for us to play,” according to Clark, who also says that “Rockstar is going to head further into the stratosphere.” Although Clark was thinking about Grand Theft Auto rather than RDR, a fan’s comment mentioned the shooter with a Wild West motif. The information was obtained via Clark’s X/Twitter tweets. After introducing GTA 6, the debate shifted to what would happen to GTA Online. Soon after, a fan inquired about Clark’s knowledge of Red Dead 3’s future. According to Clark,

“I’m certain we will see RDR3 one day. When that will be – I have absolutely no idea. Don’t count on Arthur’s involvement either. His story has been told, I feel.”

Speculations and Anticipations as Rockstar Keeps Mum on the Next Wild West Saga

All of this makes sense when you think about how RDR2 ends. Yes, the plot of the second game and the gang’s tragic creation may occur earlier in the sequel. A prequel that concludes with the Blackwater Massacre may have even been shown. Even while it’s disheartening to know that Morgan is no longer with us, it’s encouraging to think that Rockstar may be working on more narrative-driven westerns.

Rockstar has not yet made an official declaration regarding the status of a new Red Dead game, but given that GTA 6 is not expected to be finished until 2025, it will probably be some time before we hear anything. Not to mention that Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5 were released five years apart, so don’t plan on returning to the Wild West anytime soon.

That does not imply, though, that Rockstar’s followers have abandoned the American West. Red Dead Redemption 2 still has a very active player community even though the game was published five years ago. The game’s player count reached a fresh high of 77,000 last month. Take a peek at some of the other highly anticipated forthcoming PC games while we all wait for more Red Dead Redemption 3 news. If you enjoy riding horses on the trails in RDR2, you may also peruse our selection of breathtaking open-world games, since there is an abundance of breathtaking terrain for you to explore at your leisure.