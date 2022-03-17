Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. Joins Overeality for NFT Collaboration

Overeality, a metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) platform that aims to bring people together and improve the digital economy, secured a strategic partnership with Brazilian football player Vinicius Junior (Vini Jr.). The collaboration with the Real Madrid superstar will include an exclusive collection of NFTs on Overality’s Football Community.

Overeality has recently launched a metaverse and NFT ecosystem for cryptocurrency enthusiasts seeking to explore the digital economy. The ecosystem revolves around a proprietary blockchain infrastructure that hosts a fan-driven marketplace that enables celebrities and creators to launch NFTs and interact with their fans. Community members can choose what they want to see produced on the other end.

The metaverse will comprise several communities, the first being the Football Community. Overeality’s Football Community is a space for 3.5 billion fans to connect with their favorite football stars. They can participate in virtual and in-person events with some of the biggest names in European football. They can also trade celebrity NFTs, share social media content, and interact with fan tokens.

Overeality is now working on interest-driven Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) for its metaverse ecosystem, which will allow token holders to have decision-making power and vote for the things they want to see in their specific communities.

Overeality Users Will Be Able to Interact with Vini Jr.

The latest football celebrity that joins Overeality is Vini Jr. The 21-year-old player has managed to make a name for himself at the most successful football club in the world, Real Madrid. He has been at the Spanish club since 2018, scoring 22 goals in more than 100 matches. In 2019, Vinicius debuted at the Brazil national team.

When Real Madrid bought Vinicius from Brazilian club Flamengo, they paid about $45 million, a national record for a U-18 player.

Vinicius Junior is known for his incredible speed, explosive acceleration, and exquisite dribbling on the left-wing. He helped Real Madrid win Spain La Liga in 2019-20, the super cup in the same season, and in 2021-22 and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2018. The club is now the main favorite to win La Liga this season and is fighting in the Champions League’s quarter-finals.

Vini Jr. has many young fans, which bodes well for Overality’s Football Community. Previously, the platform added Joao Felix, who plays for Real’s major rival Atletico Madrid, and James Rodriguez, who might return to Everton.

The partnership with Vini Jr. is more extensive compared to the previous players, with other big-name deals to be announced soon.

Overeality will work with Vini Jr. to mint, market, and sell four NFT drops, with autographed memorabilia to be given away to select token holders. The platform allows creators and celebrities like Vinicius to launch their works and fan tokens to the community. Every community member that holds an NFT has a say in the governance process.

The NFTs reside on Overeality’s proprietary Layer-2 network, which supports NFT trading and enables users to join communities and collect fan tokens that they like. The chain can communicate with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and is designed to scale fan economies.

One of the main goals of Overeality is to help newcomers get more familiar with NFTs and blockchain. NFTs are making the headlines, but few people have first-hand experience and may consider these too complex. Thanks to Overeality’s proprietary blockchain, NFTs are accessible to mint and trade, which can foster digital economies built for communities oriented toward athletes, musicians, and artists.

Earlier this year, Overeality raised $5 million in a private funding round led by venture capital firm DHVC.