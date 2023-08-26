Recap of Donald Trump Arrest: Mugshot and Surrender, What’s Next in the Georgia Election Case

On Thursday night, former President Donald Trump was detained at Fulton County jail on state allegations of collaborating to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election outcomes. During the process, Trump underwent fingerprinting, and a customary booking photograph, often a mugshot, was captured. This image was subsequently made available to the public. While Trump is confronted with charges in four distinct criminal lawsuits, this incident marks the initial instance of his being photographed in this manner.

In Georgia, Trump is confronted with 13 charges, including a racketeering accusation, multiple counts of fraud, and making false statements. The deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to surrender about the case is Friday.

Former President Donald Trump expressed empathy for his co-defendants involved in the Georgia elections case, acknowledging the devastating impact of the criminal charges on their lives.

In an interview with Newsmax shortly after being booked in a Georgia county jail, Trump remarked, “I truly feel for those who have been unfairly pulled into this situation. These individuals of high integrity are bewildered by the reasons for their involvement.” Those who have been so unfairly dragged into this are high-quality people who don’t even know why they were brought in.”

The former President, who is one of the 19 defendants implicated in a wide-ranging RICO indictment, is accused of collaborating to subvert the outcomes of the 2020 Georgia presidential election.

Trump also drew attention to the financial disparities among his co-defendants, highlighting that some are financially strained while others are in dire economic straits.

When asked whether he perceives his co-defendants as a unified “team,” Trump skillfully sidestepped the query, choosing not to address the matter directly.

Donald Trump Breaks Silence with Surprising Mugshot Tweet

Former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, after his suspension on January 8, 2021, following the Capitol riot. His recent post features a picture of his mugshot with the caption “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!”

During his presidency, Trump was an active user of Twitter. His ban on the platform was lifted by Elon Musk, who acquired X for $44 billion. Despite this, Trump refrained from using the forum again, focusing instead on his Twitter-like alternative, Truth Social. His most recent post on X was a repost of the content he had shared earlier on Truth Social on the same evening.

Trump was both arrested and released. However, he was not officially charged yet in the Georgia election interference case, which includes 13 criminal counts against him. The Atlanta District Attorney, Fani Willis, recently suggested that Trump and the other 18 defendants should have their arraignment scheduled for the week of September 5. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, some of these arraignments might occur virtually.

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team indicated that they will oppose Willis’ proposal for a trial date on October 23, which is just two months away. In addition, Trump’s lawyers plan to separate his case from that of his co-defendant, Kenneth Chesebro, who is seeking a speedy trial.

Another co-defendant, Mark Meadows, previously the White House chief of staff, is set to have a hearing on Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. The purpose of the hearing is to address his attempt to move the election case from the state level to federal court.

Keisha Lance Bottoms Wrongly Identified as Atlanta DA Fani Willis by Jailhouse Spectators

Furious onlookers at the Fulton County Jail mistakenly identified former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Shortly after being booked and returning home to New Jersey, Trump adopted his mugshot as a tool to generate campaign funds.

In a heartfelt message addressed to his supporters, accompanied by his stern jailhouse photograph, Trump shared, “Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was arrested despite having committed no crime.”

He further stated, “The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and election interference.” The plane previously used by ex-president Donald Trump has left Atlanta airport en route to New Jersey. Afterwards, Trump was swiftly processed at Fulton County Jail. He took a moment to address journalists on the tarmac.

Fulton County Jail Maintains Heightened Security Following Trump’s Surrender

Trump departed from Atlanta, yet the heightened security encompassing the detention centre where he turned himself in will persist for the present period, as affirmed by the statement released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement conveyed, “Added security will remain at the Fulton County Jail. Officers will also continue to ensure a safe space for protestors.” The announcement also emphasized, “Nevertheless, individuals found contravening the law will be apprehended and subjected to fitting consequences.”

The sheriff’s office further anticipated that seven of Trump’s co-defendants involved in the Georgia election interference case would surrender at the detention centre before the Friday deadline. It was noted that eleven other co-defendants had already submitted earlier in the week.

Security Alert: Courthouse Selected for Donald Trump Trial Receives Bomb Threat

An alarming incident unfolded at the Atlanta courthouse, where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, responsible for Trump’s initial processing at a detention facility, promptly reacted to a bomb threat targeting the Fulton County Courthouse.

According to NBC News, law enforcement K-9 units and police forces were swiftly dispatched to the courthouse to address the situation.

Authorities released the mugshot of Donald Trump after he was booked at the Fulton County jail. This is the first time a public mugshot of a former U.S. president was seen. Although Trump faced booking in three other criminal cases earlier this year, no mugshot was taken on those occasions.

Trump Released from Fulton County Jail Following Arrest and Booking

In under 20 minutes from his arrival at Fulton County Jail, Trump left the premises in a motorcade, seemingly en route back to an Atlanta airport.

At that moment, it remained uncertain whether Trump planned to give a speech before boarding his personal jet.

Following his recent indictment in a distinct federal lawsuit in Washington, D.C., Trump briefly engaged with journalists on the airport tarmac. During this encounter, he strongly criticized President Joe Biden and the entire capital city.

Jail documents reveal that Donald Trump’s weight was dropped by almost 30 lbs compared to his last weight measurement during his time at the White House. According to records from Fulton County jail, Trump’s current weight is noted as 215 pounds. This marks a significant reduction from the weight indicated in his final White House physical report, where his weight was recorded as 244 pounds. This particular report, issued in June 2020 by then-White House physician Sean Conley, consolidated information from various medical examinations spanning the period from November 2019 to April 2020.

Donald Trump was Detained at Fulton County Jail and subsequently Released.

Former President Trump was taken into custody and subsequently released at the Fulton County jail around 7:44 p.m. Eastern Time.

As part of the booking process, he underwent procedures such as fingerprinting and taking his photograph.

Mr Trump organized for a bondsman to secure his release, posting a bond of $200,000.

Disclosure: Trump’s Booking Information Published on Fulton County Jail Website

Information regarding Trump’s reservation was published on the Fulton County jail’s official site.

According to the jail’s documents, Trump is described as a Caucasian man with six feet and three inches tall, weighing 215 pounds. His hair is categorized as either Blond or Strawberry, while his eye colour is blue.

The webpage became visible as Trump was en route to the detention facility in a motorcade.

Trump’s Visit to Atlanta Accompanied by Co-Defendant Nauta and Additional Staff Members with Documents Case

Trump arrived in Atlanta, accompanied by his aides and valet Walt Nauta. Nauta is also a co-defendant in a federal criminal case where they both face charges of retaining classified documents after Trump’s White House tenure. Also present on the flight were Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, and campaign officials Jason Miller and Susie Wiles.

Upon arrival, Trump was welcomed at the airport by his new criminal defence attorney, Steven Sadow. As he descended the stairs from his plane, he mouthed the words “Thank you very much” and offered a thumbs-up gesture.

Inside Trump’s motorcade, Jason Miller shared photos on X, formerly Twitter. This action mirrored his previous posts during Trump’s surrender in a criminal case in New York a few months ago. In that case, the former President faces charges of falsifying business records.

Trump’s Utilization of Bail Bondsman: $200,000 Release Bond

As confirmed by NBC News, Trump enlisted the services of a bail bondsman to cover his $200,000 release bond. The bond, posted by Charles Shaw from Foster Bail Bonds, required a payment of $20,000 for Trump’s release. An agent from the bail bond company shared this information.

Shaw was present at Fulton County jail, ready for Trump’s arrival. Shaw is recognized for having notable individuals as his clients, including T-I, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and Claud McIver, who is also known as Tex McIver.

John Eastman, an attorney and co-defendant of Donald Trump, appeared at his disbarment hearing in California. This happened while the former President was on his way to Atlanta to be processed for their criminal case. Eastman’s hearing was rescheduled to allow him time to surrender in Atlanta.

Eastman is facing disbarment due to making false statements about election fraud, including during a “stop the steal” rally on January 6, 2021, outside the White House. The state bar alleges that Eastman’s words played a role in encouraging Trump’s supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the confirmation of Biden’s electoral victory.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her strong support of former President Donald Trump in the Capitol, arrived at the Fulton County jail. This comes ahead of the scheduled booking of the former President himself on criminal charges.

Trump Sends Defiant Message to Supporters Before Anticipated Arrest

In the midst of heading to Atlanta for the booking, Trump’s campaign dispatched a fundraising text to supporters, which they claim to be his final message before his arrest. The message, targeted at Patriots, conveys Trump’s sentiments, stating:

“This is my last text to you before my arrest, Patriot. But today, I’m walking into the lion’s den with a straightforward message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA,” Trump wrote.

“I get ARRESTED FOUR TIMES within the span of just 5 months? Not only that, a judge has ruled that today’s spectacle may be televised for the entire world to see.”

Donald Trump expresses frustration regarding Atlanta city and DA Fani Willis

Trump expressed his frustration about Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis on social media while on his way to Georgia to turn himself in at Fulton County jail.

He questioned, “Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread!” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

He further elaborated, “One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off ‘get Trump’ (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life.”

Contrary to Trump’s claims, recent data from the Atlanta Police Department, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, indicates that violent crime in the city has decreased by more than 20% compared to the previous year.

Trump concluded with disappointment, saying, “This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!”

Trial Date for Kenneth Chesebro, Co-Defendant of Trump, Scheduled for October 23rd

Kenneth Chesebro, a co-defendant alongside Trump in the Georgia election case, has been slated for trial on October 23, as decreed by Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday.

Judge McAfee’s order explicitly states, “At this time, these deadlines do not apply to any co-defendant.”

Chesebro had expeditiously petitioned the Fulton County Superior Court judge for a swift trial concerning the charges brought against him within District Attorney Fani Willis’ case on election interference.

Earlier on the same Thursday, Willis had proposed the trial date of October 23. However, Trump expressed opposition to this timetable, with his legal counsel informing the court of their intention to pursue separating his case from Chesebro’s or any other co-defendant’s case, should they make a similar swift trial request.

In a bid to defer potential trials within his other ongoing criminal cases, Trump has aimed to extend the timeline until after the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump’s Booking Process and Legal Situation in Atlanta

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be booked at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta. This process will involve taking his fingerprints, getting a mugshot, and having his booking information released to the public. He will be released on a $200,000 bond that was previously arranged. Some of his co-defendants have already surrendered and undergone similar processes.

There were concerns among some of Trump’s supporters that a rally outside the Fulton County Jail might be a setup by law enforcement or activists, but the event proceeded. Trump left his New Jersey residence to travel to Atlanta for his booking. Several of Trump’s co-defendants have already surrendered; others are expected to do so. Trump indicated that he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta.

He also mentioned his online interview with Tucker Carlson and reiterated his claims about the 2020 election. Trump opposed starting his trial in October and expressed a desire to sever his case from that of co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro.

