Record breaking layoffs at US based API company, Rapid

In the last few years, the global economic situations have been adversely affected by numerous factors and the overall economic growth has seen a steep decline for most companies. After the effects of the pandemic seemed to end, several companies were forced to take difficult steps to survive in the market. Rapid API which is now known as Rapid, a business founded by a 17-year old in 2015 was no exception to the ongoing economic crisis. US-based start-up Rapid, formerly known as Rapid API, has recently made headlines for massively downsizing its workforce. In a span of just two weeks, the company has laid off 50 percent of its employees and then further let go of another 70 employees in a second round of layoffs. This latest round of downsizing has affected all remaining employees working in both Europe and the United States.

What Rapid does?

Rapid is a platform that lets users find and connect Application Program Interfaces to connect with their applications or projects. APIs refer to sets of protocols and standards used for accessing web-based software applications to facilitate the exchange of data between different applications. Rapid aimed to simplify the process of finding and integrating APIs through their services.

Challenges:

Although the tech industry has become increasingly competitive these days, it was an unexpected blow to the employees of Rapid as the company had been boasting their success in the last few years. Just some time back, the company had revealed that they had double the number of employees they had in the previous year. The company had also made claims that over 40 thousand developers were using their services which made it an even surprising event. The actual reasons of the downsizing cannot be predicted as of now. However, there could be a number of reasons which led to this situation for the company.

Numerous startups are heavily dependent upon external funding to fund their logistics and expenditure. Sometimes, when this funding is not sufficient to run the company, they have to take other steps to control the situation. The layoffs at the company might signal towards financial difficulties for the company which might have forced them to restructure their organization. It might also be possible that the company might be having a difficult time competing with others in their industry to keep their market.

Consequences:

With over 82% of the company’s actual strength laid off, most of their previous employees are going to have a difficult time. It is therefore crucial to understand the impact of this move on these individuals and their families. Such situations have the potential to create not only an economic crisis for the one affected but would also have a significant impact on their mental health. This would be a time of immense stress especially for those employees who have got a family to feed.

While most companies provide significant support and resources to employees till they could shift to another job, there are reports that the company has not taken the layoff process seriously. As per the claims made in the reports, the company went through a messy layoff process and offered no support to employees who were laid off. Some employees were also incorrectly terminated as per these claims. The allegations of these reports have made it uncertain if the company will fulfill its moral responsibility to its employees or will it leave them on their own.

Shopify’s Case:

Another company, Shopify, a famous E-commerce platform has announced its decision to layoff 20% of their employees. The announcement came with the news of Shopify’s acquisition by an American MNC called Flexport.

