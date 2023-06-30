Reddit Threatens to Remove Moderators of Private Communities for Non-Compliance with Reopening

Reddit has reportedly sent messages to moderators of private protesting communities, notifying them that their moderator status will be revoked by the end of the week. The Verge has obtained and verified the content of these messages. According to the communication, if a moderator expresses their intention to “actively moderate” the subreddit, Reddit states that it will consider their request. It is important to note that this information is based on current reports.

Based on the message threads we have reviewed, moderators of the affected subreddits have communicated to ModCodeofConduct that they are interested in reopening their communities. However, they have also emphasized that they would require certain changes to be implemented by Reddit before considering such a move. It is important to note that this information is based on the available discussions and may be subject to updates or changes.

Yousif, a r/firefox moderator who received the message, tells The Verge in an email, “We see no reason to reopen as I don’t think we’re the bad guys here. Reddit has had a chance to reconcile with the protest for weeks, and they haven’t.”

Reopening of r/firefox with a New Focus on Red Pandas

Since the article’s initial publication, there have been developments regarding the subreddit r/firefox. Although it was initially set to private, it has since reopened. However, its focus has shifted from centered around the Mozilla web browser to becoming a community dedicated to red pandas. In a recent post, the moderators of the subreddit expressed their perspectives. They highlighted that the subreddit had been actively moderated for several years to maintain a positive and constructive environment.

The moderators expressed their concerns about the possibility of the subreddit falling into the hands of individuals who may undermine progress or foster an anti-Mozilla sentiment within the community. They intend to preserve the hard work and efforts they have invested in cultivating a supportive and pro-Mozilla atmosphere within the subreddit. The reopening of the subreddit reflects the moderators’ dedication to ensuring the continuation of a positive community, albeit with a different subject matter. It is worth noting that these recent developments highlight the ongoing dynamics and adaptability within online communities.

Following the article’s publication, r/firefox, initially set to private, has reopened with a unique twist. Instead of focusing on the Mozilla web browser, the subreddit has shifted to red pandas, affectionately known as “fire foxes.” In a recent post, the subreddit moderators addressed the changes and reassured the community that all legacy technical posts would still be available for users seeking browser-related assistance. However, until Reddit administrators appropriately address the concerns raised by the moderators, only new submissions featuring the adorable red pandas will be allowed.

Escalating Messages from Reddit Admin Regarding Private Subreddits

The decision to remove the moderators by Reddit came after a series of escalating messages from the company, hinting at potential actions against them. Earlier this week, the Reddit admin account ModCodeofConduct contacted certain moderators of private subreddits, which are exclusive to approved users, requesting information on their plans to reopen their communities within a 48-hour timeframe.

However, when some moderators responded, the admin took a more assertive stance. In one message seen by The Verge, ModCodeofConduct stated that the community remaining closed to its millions of members would not be tolerated beyond the specified deadline. The admin emphasized that the community would not be allowed to remain private indefinitely and argued that going private as a form of protest violated the Moderator Code of Conduct.

Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt declined to provide any comments on the matter. While many subreddits reopened after staging protests against Reddit’s upcoming API pricing changes, approximately 2,300 subreddits remain private or restricted in some capacity, according to available tracking data. Several communities, like r/firefox, have reopened with a unique approach to their content and focus.

Comments

comments