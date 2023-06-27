Reddit Transcription Community Forced to Shut Down Due to Eroding Trust in the Platform

A dedicated group of Reddit volunteers known as r/TranscribersOfReddit has announced the imminent closure of their community. The decision to shut down comes from various factors, including recent changes to Reddit’s API and a growing mistrust among the community members. The community will officially cease operations on June 30th, just a day before Reddit implements charges for API access.

The primary purpose of r/TranscribersOfReddit was to transcribe media from approximately 100 subreddits. Their objective was to provide temporary accessibility solutions for features lacking on Reddit, such as alt text. They had been urging the platform to address these shortcomings, as highlighted by Rebekah Ginsburg, one of the community’s moderators and the chair of the Grafeas Group—a nonprofit organization that supports the technology behind much of the transcription work carried out by the community.

The decision to shut down r/TranscribersOfReddit underscores the growing discontent among its members due to recent changes made by Reddit to its API and a general erosion of trust in the platform. The community’s closure is not only a setback for accessibility initiatives but also serves as a reminder of the challenges volunteer-driven communities face in maintaining their operations in the face of evolving platform policies and user concerns.

Loss of Trust in Reddit’s Commitment to Accessibility

Ginsburg wrote, “In light of recent events, we now recognize that Reddit corporate has demonstrated a severe lack of willingness to fix core issues with the platform. It is clear that these problems are coming from the top, and we do not believe they can be fixed. Unfortunately, while this was an extraordinarily difficult decision for us, these circumstances mean that we can no longer operate this project.”

Ginsburg explained that several factors contributed to the team’s decision to discontinue the project. They mentioned the changes in Reddit’s API, the limitations on the team’s capacity, the lack of trust in Reddit as a platform, and Reddit corporate’s apparent disregard for accessibility. These factors combined made it “impossible” for the team to continue their work.

Although Reddit has stated that certain third-party accessibility apps will be exempt from API access fees, some community members have expressed concerns about the moderation capabilities of apps like RedReader, Dystopia, and Luna, specifically for blind and visually impaired moderators.

When contacted by The Verge, Reddit declined to comment on these specific issues. Previously, a spokesperson from the company mentioned that they were actively exploring accessibility-related improvements for their platform. However, in the interim, it appears that accessing Reddit will become more challenging for some users.

Fortunately, some communities have volunteers willing to provide alt text for images in the comments or transcribe short videos. However, discontinuing a larger, coordinated effort to enhance Reddit’s accessibility is certainly a setback.

Reddit Faces Backlash Over API Fee and Moderator Disputes

Last month, Reddit announced it would implement a fee for accessing its API, which third-party developers have utilized to create various apps, including those focused on moderation and accessibility. This decision triggered a strong backlash within the community, leading to the shutdown of several third-party apps that thousands of users rely on to access Reddit.

Despite the community’s outcry, Reddit is moving forward with its new policy. CEO Steve Huffman intends to introduce changes that would simplify the process for subreddit members to remove moderators who make unpopular decisions. Some moderators perceived these remarks from a Reddit administrator as a direct threat, especially since numerous subreddits went private in protest of the API changes.

Additionally, reports have emerged that Reddit removed moderators from subreddits abruptly categorized as unsafe for work (NSFW). These communities had temporarily allowed explicit content as a form of protest against the API changes. By labeling them as NSFW, Reddit effectively prevented monetization of those subreddits due to its advertising policies.

Comments

comments