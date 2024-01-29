Reddit Inc, the social media giant headquartered in San Francisco, is gearing up for a significant move – an initial public offering (IPO) with a targeted valuation of no less than $5 billion. This strategic decision unfolds against the backdrop of a broader industry trend, witnessing a retreat from the sky-high valuations that characterized the private funding frenzy of 2021.

The Memorable Meme-Stock Era: Reddit’s Rise to Fame

Founded in 2005, Reddit has played a pivotal role in recent financial history, particularly during the meme-stock era. The WallStreetBets forum on the platform took center stage, orchestrating trading frenzies that notably impacted the stock prices of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in 2021. As Reddit contemplates going public, the ripple effects of these events could influence investor sentiment in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Valuation Targets and Investor Buzz: Balancing Act for Reddit

Recent insights from Bloomberg News shed light on Reddit’s ambitious IPO aspirations. The company, along with its advisers, is eyeing a mid-single-digit billion valuation, with a particular focus on surpassing the $5 billion mark. However, the reality check comes from private trades of Reddit’s unlisted shares, indicating valuations in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion on Rainmaker Securities’ platform. Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s database adds another layer, suggesting a valuation of $4.8 billion based on secondary activity.

These valuation considerations underscore a broader trend within the tech industry. While Reddit secured funds at a $10 billion valuation in 2021, the company now contemplates a more conservative valuation due to shifting market conditions and changing sentiments among investors eyeing tech companies making their public debut.

IPO Countdown: Reddit’s Timeline and Cautionary Notes

According to reports from Reuters, Reddit is setting its sights on a March IPO launch after more than three years of contemplation. The proposed timeline involves filing for a public listing in late February, embarking on a roadshow to woo potential investors in early March, and completing the IPO by month-end. The company aims to sell around 10% of its shares during the IPO, with the final valuation to be decided closer to the listing date.

However, caution is advised as Reddit has previously adjusted its IPO plans based on market conditions. The decision to delay the IPO in the past was influenced by the volatility in the U.S. IPO market over the last two years. The March launch, though suggested, is not set in stone, leaving room for adjustments based on prevailing market dynamics.

Private Trades Unveil a Nuanced Valuation Picture

Private trades of Reddit’s unlisted shares provide additional insights into the company’s perceived value. Bids ranging from $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion on Rainmaker Securities’ platform and a derived valuation of $4.8 billion from Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s database paint a nuanced picture. It’s essential to note that private trades often indicate lower valuations due to the illiquidity of unlisted shares, resulting in discounts compared to publicly traded securities.

Tech Industry Retreat: From Boom to a More Realistic Valuation Landscape

The contemplated IPO valuation mirrors the broader trend of the tech industry re calibrating from the heady days of the private funding boom in 2021. Despite Reddit raising funds at a $10 billion valuation that year, the present market conditions suggest a more grounded approach to valuation, far removed from the potential $15 billion valuation that could have been achievable in an IPO.