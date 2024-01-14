If you are looking to get in hands with a new smartphone for budget-friendly pricing and also you are looking to get a new phone that was later released, then yes, buying this brand new Redmi Note 13 Pro is the right choice for you with not only for being the latest smartphone but also for getting the best smartphone specs for the price.

For the readers who need to be made aware! The smartphone was first launched on the 4th of January this year when it was finally released as the new successor model to the Redmi 12 series.

However, right after the release, the smartphone has gained enough traction from many smartphone buyers across the country, and to make things a bit sweeter for the buyers, we have a fantastic deal announced for the Redmi Note 13 Pro smartphone, where you get this phone for even better pricing.

If you want a new phone for this sale, let’s look into this sweet deal on the Redmi Note 13 Pro smartphone alongside the specifications and features.

Redmi Note 13 Pro – Best Deal you can Grab right now!

Talking about the pricing and discount first, here you will be getting the smartphone launched for a price of Rs. 25,999, where you get the smartphone with 8GB of RAM combined with 128 internal storage.

Not only this, but you also have another option where you get 8GB of RAM combined with 256GB of storage selling for Rs. 27,999, and if you want more RAM, then you can go with the 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and buy this variant for a price of Rs. 29,999.

Now, talking about the best deals you can get for this smartphone, you have two options: the Bank offers and Exchange offers.

Bank Offers

Right now, for the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024, we have some fantastic bank offers running where you can get an additional price slash of Rs. 2000 on ICICI Bank Cards where for NON-EMI transactions, you need a Credit, and for EMI transactions, you need a Debit Card.

Talking about exchange offers now! The smartphone also gets a price slash of Rs. 2500 by exchanging your older device with this new one.

Offers on Mi Store

The offers on the Mi store are worth it as here you can avail of an additional price slash of Rs. 2000 by using credits from banks including ICICI, HDFC, SBI, and Axis.

Redmi and Xiaomi customers will also be liable to get an additional Rs. 25000 exchange offers. And if you go with bundle offers, you can get the Redmi Watch 3 Active, worth around Rs. 5999, for just Rs. 1,999 as part of the offer.

Specification Details for Redmi Note 13 Pro Smartphone

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G features a big 6.67-inch touchscreen display that serves as a canvas for your digital adventures. This device’s resolution of 1080×2400 pixels guarantees that your material is sharp and colorful, whether you’re binge-watching your favorite shows or scrolling through social media.

With 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G excels at multitasking. Whether you’re switching between apps, viewing high-definition material, or playing graphically taxing games, this phone has enough capacity to keep up.

The gadget is powered by a powerful 5100mAh non-removable battery, allowing you to stay connected throughout your busy day. When it’s time to recharge, the 67W Turbo Charge fast charging support will have you back in action in no time.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G isn’t bashful about its photographic capabilities. On the back, it has a powerful triple camera arrangement, headlined by a stunning 200-megapixel main camera. It comes with an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera, giving you plenty of options for your photographic adventures.

The 16-megapixel front camera ups your selfie game, making self-portraits Instagram-worthy.