The development of the online betting industry at the present stage is characterized by the emergence of numerous new brands. This gives players freedom of choice, because they can both give preference to promising newcomers and trust reputable companies that have been working on the market for many years.

One of the leaders of the global Internet staking market and, accordingly, its Indian segment, is Parimatch. For more than 25 years, this operator has been providing premium-level services, and is expanding its presence in different parts of the globe. You can talk about it for a very long time, but we will try to pack as much information as possible into the manual on this page. It will be handy for rookies who do not want to risk registering on the portals of new brands, and would like to trust one of the titans of the industry.

Legal Status of Parimatch

When we talk about Parimatch, there is not a single reason to doubt the legality of the activities of this brand. It cares about its reputation, and provides services fairly and in strict accordance with the legislation of the locations of its presence. Thus, Indian punters have nothing to fear if they decide to entrust their sensitive details and hard-earned funds to this operator.

It is also important to add that the activities of Parimatch are licensed internationally by one of the leading regulators — Curacao eGaming Authority (number of Master Gaming License #5536/JAZ). This is evidence that the bookie has fulfilled a number of serious requirements to obtain a document. The regulator, in turn, controls its activities.

Detailed Guide for Creation of Member Area

Now that our Indian readers are convinced that utilizing Parimatch services in the country is not prohibited, we will tell you what needs to be done to become one of the company’s clients. To do this, you will need to create a member area, but be attentive. The operator is known for having one of the strictest identity verification procedures in the industry. This allows it to effectively block scammers, problem punters, bonus hunters and criminals trying to launder money through betting. Thus, if you provide incorrect information, then at least you will have difficulties with identity verification. In the worst case, you will be blocked.

Accounts of underage punters are also banned, as well as those who seek to manage several private accounts.

If you intend to play fair, then follow this sequence of actions:

Step 1. After proceeding to the Parimatch India website, find and press the ‘Sign Up’ key;

Step 2. Enter your email and mobile phone number;

Step 3. If you have a promo code, specify it, but this is not a mandatory action;

Step 4. Tick the box that you are an adult and accept the T&Cs of the brand;

Step 5. Press the ‘Sign Up’ key;

Step 6. Indicate the verification code that will be sent to your phone as an SMS;

Step 7. Finish the registration.

It is worth noting that Parimatch gives Indian punters the opportunity to register quickly, but your account is less than half full after that. Open your profile and provide additional personal and contact details. Sooner or later, you will still have to do this when you need to confirm your identity.

Algorithm of Transferring the Money

Next, you need to finance your staking activities on the Parimatch portal. The operator offers Indian clients the option to pick from an assortment of legal banking gateways that are well known to them:

UPI Transfer;

Netbanking;

Astropay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

PhonePe Direct;

UPI QR;

IMPS;

Bitcoin;

Tether TRC-20;

Litecoin;

Ethereum;

Bitcoin Cash;

Binance Pay.

As you can see, there are both so-called traditional methods and cryptocurrencies in the stock of payment options. The minimum amount allowed for processing an incoming transaction varies from 300 to 1,000 Rs or the equivalent in cryptocurrency. All monetary operations with Rupees are executed almost instantly, and are carried out in conditions of max protection.

Area for Making Stakes

Successful completion of all actions related to the creation of a member area and replenishment of the balance will provide Indian punters 24/7/365 access to the Sportsbook of Parimatch. It provides daily opportunities to pick staking events from 25+ sports and 8 esports types:

Football;

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Hockey;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Table tennis;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

CS:GO;

Dota 2;

LoL, etc.

Parimatch offers a mammoth stock of options for filtering events. Therefore, if, say, you are interested in matches that start within the next two hours, then you will be able to display them on the screen in just a couple of seconds.

Each event has a separate page packed to the brim with markets and odds. Parimatch India is known for generous odds, so if your cash prediction is correct, you can win a good amount.

Handy Features

There are handy features on the Parimatch India platform that can improve the quality of cash predictions placed by the company’s customers. Here are examples:

Analytics Center. This section presents a large amount of statistical data. These are the results of past matches, the standings of teams, individual stats of players, information about injuries, disqualifications and illnesses, etc.;

Top Parlay. This is an original Parimatch feature. Using it, Indian gamers can combine several multiple predictions into one Single bet. Thanks to this, they will be able to count on a huge winnings;

Live Streaming. This feature is only available to authorized punters. Get a free opportunity to watch live streams and prepare deliberate stakes, reacting to development of events in the match.

Process of Making Stakes

If you are a rookie who has never placed bets, but wants to try your luck, then don’t worry. There is nothing complicated about placing a cash prediction, and you will see it now:

Start by logging in to the portal by indicating the mobile phone number/account number/email and passcode; Next, recharge the balance with Rs if there are no funds on it; In the left part of the Sportsbook you will see a list of disciplines, click on one of the tabs; Study in detail the array of tournaments for this sport/esports, and pick one of them; After that, pick an event and analyze the list of markets and odds; Add one of the markets to the coupon; Indicate the amount or select one of the preset templates; Approve the stake.

We recommend rookies to make Single stakes on the Parimatch portal. Combined cash predictions are potentially more profitable, but the risks of losing are higher.

Perks of Parimatch India

We want to complete our manual by listing the key competitive advantages of Parimatch App. This information will allow you to make the most complete impression about the operator and its portal:

Absolute legality of activity in India;

Availability of an active license from Curacao eGaming Authority (#5536/JAZ);

Nice website design and easy navigation;

Several dozen disciplines for making stakes;

A large set of handy features for comfortable and top-notch staking;

Availability of a mobile modification of the site and apps for staking and playing on the go;

9,000+ amusements from licensed vendors;

Impressive stock of legal banking tools for transactions;

Availability of cryptocurrencies for conducting monetary transactions;

Loyalty program and an awesome set of incentives for fresh and regular customers;

Affiliate program for additional earnings;

Competent support squad accessible 24/7/365.

Final Words

We hope our manual has helped you to get an answer to the question why Parimatch is considered one of the giants of the global Internet staking industry. As you can see, there is nothing difficult in becoming one of the company’s clients and going on an exciting adventure for huge winnings on its portal. All Indian punters are guaranteed the comfort and safety of any activities on this platform.