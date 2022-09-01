Reliance Buys Soft Drink Brand Campa

Recent reports suggest that Reliance has bought the soft drink brand Campa as it announces its entry into the FMCG sector. Go through the entire article to learn more about this news.

Acquisition of Campa

So as per reports, Reliance group has acquired Campa. The deal is estimated to be about 22 crores. Sources claim that the company will trade in the local markets around Diwali. Currently, the local soft drinks are overpowered by American ones in the country. Campa drinks are being packaged under the Jallan Food products as of now. This acquisition will help Reliance enter The FMCG sector with ease.

Indian FMCG market

According to various reports, the Indian FMCG market is worth over $ 100 billion. The main players in the market are HUL, Nestle, etc., and other homegrown companies like Dabur, Emami, etc. Isha Ambani has given a hint that the company will soon start launching its products. In order to grow in the FMCG sector, Reliance is already in talk with several makers.

Pure Drinks Group History

This company brought Coca-Cola to India in the year 1949 and flourish in the market. This success only lasted till 1977 because Coke was to leave. After this, the company was able to ruled over the market for 15 years. The lack of foreign competition helped the company gain the trust of customers and it gained popularity in the country. In some years with the coming of foreign competition, pure drinks faded into the background. Currently it is sold in some markets that too in limited numbers. As per reports, The current value of carbonated beverages market in India is valued at 13,460 crore and will approximately reach 34,964 crores by financial year crores in the financial year 2027.

About FMCG

For those who don’t know what FMCG exactly is, it stands for fast moving consumer goods. It is India’s fourth largest sector. The easy way to FMCG is the good that sell off quickly and also cheap like milk, soft drinks etc. These commodities generally have a short shelf life. These goods are purchased very frequently and therefore sell off fast. These products do not bring along much profits as they extremely cheap. FMCG can be divided into durable, non-durable goods and services. Durable goods are the ones that last for a long period of time and non-durable goods are the ones that do not last for a long period of time. These goods are a part of everyone’s life.