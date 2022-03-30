Reliance Jio Launches New Mobile Plans with Disney + Hotstar Subscription

Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney Hotstar to provide streaming for free with the purchase of a prepaid plan. Many of these prepaid plans are quite affordable meaning Disney Hotstar’s penetration in to the Indian market is going to increase massively once these deals roll out.

The new plans have introduced the subscription for Disney Hotstar, and will surprisingly be offered at the same price. Now that the new season of the Indian Premier League has commenced, more people would be inclined to be subscribed to Disney Hotstar, so they can watch it from their Televisions but also from the comfort of their hand-held devices.

Reliance Jio has pounced on this surge in demand and has quickly formed a partnership with Disney, as they have the rights to broadcast the tournament in the country. Around 400 million people watch each IPL game which is truly a mind-boggling number. Due to this, combined by the fact that Jio is offering plans at very affordable rates, the number of Jio users is also set to increase a lot.

People who plan to purchase Jiofiber, their internet and WIFI service provider can also receive a free subscription of Disney Hotstar. Everyone on the Rs.999 plan and above get Disney Hotstar without paying any extra.

Here all the plans for mobile users that are now available from Jio:

Rs.499

Validity: 4 weeks

Max data: 2GB daily

Pros: Disney plus mobile subscription

Rs.799

Validity: 8 weeks

Max data: 2GB daily

Pros: Disney plus mobile subscription

Rs.1069

Validity: 12 weeks

Max data: 2GB daily

Pros: Disney plus mobile subscription

Rs.3119

Validity: 1 year

Max data: 2GB daily

Pros: Disney plus mobile subscription

Rs.2999

Validity: 1 year

Max data: 2.5GB daily

Pros: Disney plus mobile subscription

Rs.601

Validity: 4 weeks

Max data: 3GB daily

Pros: Disney plus mobile subscription

As you can see, Jio is offering a wide range of offers for their mobile users. The company has chosen not to target any specific group and are on their way now to conquer India as a whole. Jio, in the fiscal year of 2021, made a net profit of Rs.3615 crores, which is a massive amount for a company that started their mobile plan operations started 6 years ago. Jio is now not only India’s large mobile network operator but the world’s largest by mile with over 43 crore subscribers.