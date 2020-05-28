Remedo secured pre-Series A funding round

Remedo, a Delhi based healthcare startup in the telemedicine vertical, has now secured an undisclosed amount in its Pre-Series A funding round from River Rock Ventures.

Inflection Ventures also participated in the funding round with other investors, which includes the Mitesh Daga (TPG Capital), Aditya Vij (Kedara capital), AngelList, and Mohit Satyanand.

The startup, which runs a telemedicine platform connecting over a lacs patients with doctors present on its platform, revealed that it would be going to be using the new funds to expand to other specialties like neuro, respiratory and cardiovascular.

Dr. Ruchir Mehra, Co-founder, Remedo, said,

“Because of the COVID outbreak, patients are unable to meet their doctors in person as it is not advisable to visit hospitals if one is not a corona affected case. As a result, we have seen a clear acceptance among the stakeholders to take the telemedicine route. Our business has witnessed 17 percent growth in follow up visits for the doctors on the platform.”

Vinay Bansal, Founder, and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, stated,

“We are a digital first investment platform, and our due diligence process is based on studying the hows and whys of startups failing. We are seeing a massive surge in our investor base even with the given macro scenario because investors have found startups as a good asset class creating wealth in the private market. We aim to open up angel investment in India and want to make it as accessible as buying stocks. That’s why more than 200 investors have done their maiden angel investments through IPV.”

