Renault has officially lifted the curtain on the production plans for the R5 Turbo 3E—an all-electric tribute to the iconic Renault 5 Turbo rally car of the 1980s. While the retro-inspired EV is dripping with style and performance, its eye-watering starting price of £135,000 (roughly $180,000) may cause some sticker shock among enthusiasts. Despite the cost, the limited-edition EV is already making waves for its bold engineering and nostalgic design.

Power Meets Passion: Over 500 Horses to the Rear Wheels

At the heart of the R5 Turbo 3E’s appeal is its radical drivetrain. Rather than a standard EV layout, Renault has outfitted this beast with two in-wheel electric motors delivering a combined output of over 500 horsepower—straight to the rear wheels. This configuration not only nods to the original mid-engine rear-drive rally legend but also promises tire-shredding fun and ultra-responsive handling.

Capable of rocketing from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds, the Turbo 3E aims to carve out its own niche in the rapidly evolving performance EV scene. It’s not just a pretty homage—it’s a hardcore electric drift machine.

The Price of Performance: A Luxury Hot Hatch

With a provisional launch price of £135,000, the R5 Turbo 3E is firmly positioned as a collector’s item rather than a daily driver. To put that into perspective, the standard Renault 5 E-Tech Electric—also due for launch—will start at under £25,000 ($31,000), making the Turbo 3E more than five times pricier.

Even in the world of hot EVs, this puts the Turbo 3E in rarified air. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, known for its dynamic handling and power, starts at less than half the price. And Renault’s own Alpine A290—a more conventional hot hatch EV with front-wheel drive and 220 horsepower—starts around $41,000 in Europe.

Limited Production: Only 1980 Units Worldwide

Renault will manufacture just 1,980 units of the R5 Turbo 3E, a number chosen to pay tribute to the original car’s 1980 debut. This exclusivity is part of what drives the premium pricing, but it also means the car is likely to become a highly sought-after collector’s piece.

Pre-orders are already open in select regions, including Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, and Australia. U.S. enthusiasts, however, will have to wait until the car becomes import-eligible under the 25-year rule—around the year 2052.

A Rolling Celebration of Renault’s Heritage

The R5 Turbo 3E is more than just a high-performance EV; it’s a rolling celebration of Renault’s motorsport heritage wrapped in futuristic tech. With its pixelated LED taillights, carbon-fiber accents, and a cockpit straight out of a sci-fi film, it merges nostalgia with innovation in a way few cars can.

Whether it’s carving up backroads or stealing the show at car meets, the R5 Turbo 3E is proof that electric doesn’t have to mean ordinary. It might be expensive, but for those lucky enough to get one, it promises to be worth every electrifying penny.