Ahmedabad-based Renee Cosmetics, one of India’s fastest-growing D2C beauty brands, has secured $30 million in a Series C funding round, catapulting its valuation to a dazzling $200 million. This fresh capital boost comes at a time when the Indian beauty and personal care space is undergoing a seismic transformation, with homegrown brands rewriting the rules of consumer engagement.

The round was spearheaded by Playbook, alongside existing backers Evolvence India and Edelweiss, and includes both primary and secondary components. Renee now has its eyes firmly set on a lofty yet focused goal: doubling its annualised revenue run rate (ARR) from ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore in the next two years.

Credits: The Print

Cracking the Code: Offline Retail Done Right

Founded by Ashutosh Valani, Priyank Shah, and actor-turned-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia Goble, Renee has been steadily building a reputation as a brand that marries affordability with quality and innovation. With over 200 products in its portfolio and availability in 15,000+ offline stores, the brand is not limiting itself to the digital realm.

“One of the biggest gaps we identified early was the lack of depth in offline execution,” said co-founder Priyank Shah. “This round allows us to build a scalable distribution engine and strengthen our presence in untapped retail markets.”

Renee plans to amplify its brick-and-mortar presence further, especially across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, where the appetite for beauty products is growing faster than ever.

Tech-Driven Growth Meets Glamour

It’s not just stores that are getting a facelift. Renee is also gearing up for a major technology overhaul. Co-founder Ashutosh Valani outlined the game plan: “We will use this capital to scale our marketing engine, optimise customer acquisition costs, and drive conversions across both D2C and marketplaces.”

The brand is leveraging data and AI-driven strategies to fine-tune user journeys and improve engagement metrics. With a presence on major online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra, Renee wants to deliver seamless shopping experiences that mirror in-store interaction.

A Glocal Expansion Strategy

While India remains the primary playground, Renee is already testing global waters. The company has launched pilot sales in the US, UAE, and Australia, with plans to build direct online customer channels in these regions.

This international push aligns with its broader vision of becoming a globally-recognised Indian beauty brand. It’s a bold move, especially in markets already saturated with legacy and indie cosmetic labels, but the founders believe Renee’s positioning as an inclusive, high-quality, and accessible brand gives it a unique edge.

Investor Confidence at an All-Time High

Vikas Choudhary, founding partner at Playbook, summed up investor sentiment perfectly: “The modern Indian consumer is looking for authenticity, innovation, and inclusivity — and Renee is delivering on all three fronts.”

The company’s rapid growth trajectory has caught the attention of venture capitalists consistently. Renee had previously raised $25 million in Series B funding in 2023, backed by Equanimity Ventures and 9Unicorns. In the past 18 months, it has reportedly tripled its revenue, making it one of the fastest-growing players in the category.

Credits: Cossouq

Standing Out in a Saturated Market

The beauty startup ecosystem is buzzing — from Mamaearth’s IPO debut to Sugar Cosmetics’ aggressive offline expansion and Pilgrim’s rise as a skincare favourite. But Renee is setting itself apart with a hybrid-first approach.

Unlike many digital-first peers, Renee believes the future lies in seamless omnichannel integration, meeting consumers where they are — be it scrolling through apps or browsing aisles in stores.

In a market where trends change with every swipe and click, Renee is building a brand that’s not just reactive, but anticipatory — and that may just be its biggest asset. With a powerful mix of capital, tech, retail muscle, and consumer-centric innovation, Renee Cosmetics is not just playing the beauty game — it’s changing it.