Want to turn off your location on Instagram? Follow the guide to know how you can make it happen and go on ghost mode for all your followers and contacts on Instagram. We will see what can possibly happen if you choose to do so, along with all the necessary details. So, let us begin.

Does the location on Instagram keep sharing by default?

It’s a common concern but let us get to the bottom of it and get assured. By default, Instagram is not designed to automatically share your location with every post. When you create a new post, story, or Reel, you will get the option to manually add the location tag, and you can choose whether or not to include it with that particular post or anything that you are uploading at that very time. The app or the web, if that is what you are using, will not be allowed to share your location with anyone without your prior permission. However, it’s always a good idea to check your phone’s location services settings to see what permissions Instagram already has. If you want to make certain changes there, then you can do that as well. This will make sure that you know that your location is being shared with someone, every time it is, and not otherwise.

Steps to turn off location on Instagram

If you are serious about turning off your location on Instagram, then these are the steps that you are required to follow –

To begin, just go to your phone’s main “Settings” app, not the Instagram app itself. This is something that you need to fix from the system and not through the downloaded app.

There, scroll down and tap on “Privacy” or “Privacy & Security.”

Select “Location Services” from the menu that appears on the screen.

Find “Instagram” in the list of apps and then tap on it.

You’ll see several options for location access. Now, depending on what you want, choose “Never” to completely disable it. If you want to allow it sometimes, you can choose “While Using the App” or “Ask Next Time.” Doing this will let you know when and for how long the location permission is given by the system.

And that is all you need to do, to make sure that your location is turned off on Instagram.

Sharing location with people on Instagram

There are majorly two different ways that can help you share your location on Instagram.

You can make use of the location tags whenever uploading a post, story or something else on the platform.

You yourself share your location with a contact through a DM of yours. However, be careful while doing this and only share your live location with people you trust. This is sensitive information and can be used against you if not handled with care.

We hope that this guide has been of help to you and you can now turn off the locations for Instagram whenever the need be for you.