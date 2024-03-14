Renowned economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff has recently shared his insights on the upcoming bitcoin halving event, downplaying its significance in driving the price of the cryptocurrency. Peter Schiff downplays the importance of Bitcoin halving, emphasizing supply and demand dynamics instead. Schiff emphasises the importance of supply and demand dynamics in determining Bitcoin’s value, rather than the halving itself.

Schiff’s Perspective

Despite widespread anticipation, Peter Schiff downplays the importance of Bitcoin halving in driving cryptocurrency’s value. In a statement posted on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Schiff highlighted that while the bitcoin halving event will reduce the rate of new supply entering the market, it won’t actually cut the total supply of bitcoin. He emphasized, “Over ninety percent of the bitcoin supply already exists,” clarifying that only the growth rate of supply is halved.

Schiff emphasised that the key factor influencing Bitcoin’s price is the willingness of current holders to sell, rather than the new supply created by miners. He argued that the behaviour of existing holders significantly impacts market dynamics.

Responses to Schiff

Schiff’s comments sparked reactions from various individuals, with some disputing his claims about the halving’s impact on supply. Many reiterated the fixed total supply of 21 million bitcoins and emphasized the significance of the halving in reducing the rate of new supply issuance.

Several respondents compared Bitcoin’s properties to those of gold, highlighting the fixed supply of Bitcoin as a key advantage over gold, which experiences ongoing mining supply. They argued that this scarcity makes Bitcoin a superior store of value, particularly in an era of technological advancement.

Market Response and Outlook

Despite Schiff’s warnings about a potential bitcoin bubble and advocating for gold, the price of bitcoin has continued to surge, surpassing previous all-time highs. The demand for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has contributed to this rally, indicating growing investor interest in the cryptocurrency market.

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, debates regarding the fundamental drivers of Bitcoin’s value persist. While economists like Peter Schiff downplay the significance of events like the halving, the broader market continues to demonstrate strong demand for bitcoin, suggesting ongoing shifts in investor preferences and perceptions of value.

