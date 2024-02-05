Reports suggest that Microsoft is considering a new multi-platform strategy for some Xbox games in the future, and if this is the case, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and potentially Starfield may be among the titles being evaluated for the PS5. According to The Verge, a person with knowledge of Microsoft’s intentions has stated that the corporation is “weighing up which titles will remain exclusive and others that will appear on Switch or PS5 in the future.” If this new plan materializes, Indiana Jones may be among the first to implement it. He appears to be a part of it.

The game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is scheduled to release solely on Xbox and PC in December 2024, with a “quite brief period” perhaps as little as a few months before it comes to PS5. This is assuming that the plan takes shape.

Rumors on Games ready to be released for PS5

The talks appear to be taking place inside Microsoft, but as always, it’s vital to treat all of this with a grain of salt because plans are subject to alter at any time. This revelation also confirms speculations that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves would be switching to different platforms. Not only that but according to XboxERA, Starfield may also be a game that comes to the PS5. Microsoft could be preparing to release Bethesda’s space RPG on the PS5 after the previously revealed Shattered Space DLC, which is scheduled to release later in 2024, according to XboxERA’s sources. A possible cross-platform release of this game has also been alluded to by earlier discoveries in the game files.

According to insider information from The Verge, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will probably debut on PC and Xbox Series X|S initially, with a PS5 release following a few months later, maybe in early 2025.

Speaking about Microsoft, lately, the corporation sacked 1,900 employees from Activision Blizzard and Xbox. In addition to Allen Adham, Mike Ybarra left the firm during this round of layoffs.

Microsoft has yet to announce

Additionally, it has been reported that Microsoft is investing even more in PS5 development kits to accommodate this potential multi-platform approach. Before Starfield’s release, one of the most important questions was whether it would be exclusive. Even though Starfield was exclusive at least initially these possible new features will undoubtedly revive interest in The Elder Scrolls 6.

Although it hasn’t been verified completely, Microsoft’s internal docs have stated that it would exclusively launch on Xbox and PC, bypassing the PS5. Again, as these stories may indicate, plans are subject to change at any time, so it’s crucial to remember that nothing is confirmed until it happens. It appears that Xbox hasn’t made a decision on the future of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, thus the game’s release timetable for that platform and the PS5 may yet be altered before the year ends.