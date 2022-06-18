Residents say China used health tracker for crowd control

Some furious bank customers who went to a town in central China to draw back their savings from the unsettled bank in their rural area claimed that they were barred by a health app on their mobile.

People in China are supposed to have health tracking applications on their mobiles. This app shows a code that denotes the fitness condition of the individual. It also indicates the person about his or her probable risk of Covid-19. The app should show a green code to allow the person to move through communal transport or to go inside a public place like malls, offices, etc. These people who claimed to have been barred by the fitness application asserted that the code on their health tracking app became red to bar them.

This event has given rise to a nationwide discussion on how an application that is devised for tracking the well-being of a person is being used by the regulating bodies to knock off the level of dispute.

This controversy began in April after some clients of the bank noticed that they are not able to use the online services of the bank and reported about it and demanded to draw their capital back. These consumers did not receive any assistance to deal with their problems.

More than a thousand residents of Henan and Anhui provinces of China had their bank accounts in the six rural banks of the area. These folks were struggling to recover their deposited fund after knowing about the escape of the banks’ chief through news channels and newspapers. The chief of the bank who had maximum voting power in the bank was charged with major economical crimes and was wanted by the officials.

Many people around China had their money deposited in the rural banks through different financial platforms. This rural used to sell people fixed deposit accounts with higher interest rates which made them put their money inside the bank account for a certain period.

When these people failed in their efforts to get online assistance for their problems they planned to demand a ministry auction earlier this week for which they were all gathering at the Henan province office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission but since the fitness application of some of the customers showed a code red they were not allowed move ahead after entering the town.

In Chinese provinces, it is unthinkable to visit any communal place with a red code on the fitness app.