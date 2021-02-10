Review: Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds for just Rs 2,999

Skullcandy has yet again introduced a brand-new addition to its audio product range of wireless earbuds and it is called the ‘Jib True Wireless’. The Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds is a must-buy option for those who are looking for a premium yet funky and cool looking pair of wireless earbuds for general music listening and workouts. So far, I have experienced a heavy bass in the audio but the sound is certainly balanced for an avid listener but if you are someone who is coming from an even premium set of earbuds likes the Apple Airpods, the sounds of the Skullcandy Jib might meet you at that sweet spot.

Skullcandy has always been a popular audio brand among millennials and young adults because of its cool design and that is exactly what the company aims for as a target market. However, at an affordable price range, the Jib True Wireless earbuds are a good option for you to buy as it starts at just INR 2,999. Not the best in every sound category but if you are a regular user like I am, then you will certainly enjoy what the Skullcandy Jib True Wireless has to offer in this price range.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless: Review

Well, if you are a fan of a cool looking and funky design then you will certainly love the blue retro colour combination offered on the Jib True Wireless Earbuds. The earbuds come in two colour variants: the signature blue and yellow scheme and an all-black colour scheme which would certainly be my preferred choice because I wouldn’t want to attract uncalled attention while out for a run. Life without wires can be very exciting and Jib True Wireless Earbuds sure make life very easy with its premium features. As I mentioned, I was previously using the Apple Airpods and let me assure you that this set of wireless earbuds does not weirdly stick out of your ear, instead grips comfortably inside the ear, preventing it from falling while you’re on that daily run or during workouts. However, I would certainly like to bring your attention one tiny detail that when I first inserted the earbuds and tested it on the run, they seem to be loose and were falling at every second step which is annoying. But soon after I replaced the existing earbuds to a smaller size, the problem was gone and the earbuds fit comfortably in my ear for many hours without falling.

Inside the box, a user would find:

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds

Charging Case

Micro-USD charging cable

3 custom tip size options

Manual

Skullcandy Job True Wireless: Features

The truly wireless earbuds are certainly equipped with some high-end features considering its affordable budget price range.

The look and feel of the charging case is hard plastic and even the wireless earbuds are shelled with hard premium plastic which feels great in the hand and feels lighter in the ear as if there is nothing. The case is small enough for users to comfortably put the Skullcandy Jib True Wireless in their jean pockets but only if they don’t mind the bulge.

Features include:

22 hours of battery Life

Dual Microphones

Call and volume control

Solo bud usage

IPX4 Sweat and water-resistant

Noise isolation fitting

Battery Life: The Skullcandy Job True Wireless offers 22 hours of battery life with solo listening feature and case charging included which was I found to be very impressive for a product in this price range. Skullcandy is much above its competition and features like this keeps it that way. Out of the total 22 hours of battery life, a single solo bud will give you 6 hours of uninterrupted battery life and the charging case will give an additional 16 hours with in-box charging. Last night I was travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi with my brand new Skullcandy Jib Wireless and not once did these truly wireless earbuds worry me about its battery.

Dual Microphones: One of the most useful features of the Job True Wireless is its Dual microphone setup which is responsible for sharp and crisp phone calls and video calls. I am the kind of person who would casually lift up one earbud and put it in my ear for audio calling without thinking which earbud is equipped with mic that enables phone calls. It must sound outdated at the moment, but it sure was the case a few years ago. These earbuds served me with clean and clear phone calls without call dropping or any other inconvenience.

Call and Volume Control: Unlike my previous pair of Apple Airpods, the Jib True Wireless is equipped with actual buttons instead of touch control and honestly, this is exactly what I would expect from a product within this affordable price range. The buttons are great which enable the pairing mode and are responsible for controls like adjusting volumes, switching tracks, take phone calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri in case you are pairing it with an iPhone. All of these controls without ever touching your device comes really handy when you are in the middle of your workout session or after-workout jogging or simply anytime you want.

Solo Bud Usage: This feature is my go-to as it enables listening to music or taking calls with just one earbud while the other is charging. There definitely comes a time when you have been watching movies using your Jib True Wireless, followed by 2 hours phone calls with friends, followed by some music or watching videos and your earbuds drain out of all the juice. In such times, remove one earbud, put in the case for charging and wait for the other one to die out completely, once it does, switch it with the other one and you are good to go for another hour or so.

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant: Shrugs of sweat and water while you’re working out and protects the buds from slight rain if you find yourself stuck in one.

Noise Isolation fitting: The Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds is not enabled for Active Noise Cancellation but its secure noise isolation fitting certainly does a decent job in blocking out outside noise. I was able to travel in a metro without actively hearing a single word the people were uttering and that honestly is enough for a regular user, if not a professional one.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless: Pros and Cons

Pros-

Clear and premium audio

Affordable price

Perfect fit

Cons-

Re-pair required for switching between devices.

While using the control buttons, the earbud is pushed further inside the ear which makes it uncomfortable at one point.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless: Price and Verdict

The Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds are priced at an affordable market price of just INR 2,999 which is decent according to industry standards. I personally found these truly wireless earphones very genuine and worth the money with all the features it is offering me.

Calls with these truly wireless earbuds are clear and crisp, battery life is amazing and honestly what truly matters to me is the sound quality and fit in my ear while performing any type of activity and these Skullcandy earbuds have earned its place in my good books.

For anyone looking to buy a premium set of wireless earbuds at an affordable price, Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds is a very good option that I would highly recommend.

Rating: 4/5