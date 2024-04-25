The recent Bitcoin halving event on April 20 sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency world, as total transaction fees paid to miners soared to unprecedented levels, reaching 1,257.71 BTC. This marked a stark contrast to the mere 116.94 BTC in fees from the day prior.

High Bitcoin fees have become a significant concern for users due to their sudden increase after the halving event. The surge in fees, combined with reduced block rewards post-halving, led to a situation where over 75% of miner revenue came from transaction fees, as analyzed by CryptoSlate.

Impact on Bitcoin’s Utility and User Experience

The astronomical fees observed over the halving weekend raised serious concerns about the practicality of using Bitcoin for everyday transactions. These high Bitcoin fees are making everyday transactions on the network prohibitively expensive for most users.

With the mean transaction fee hitting $130 and the median fee around $93, the cost of settling regular financial activities on the network became prohibitively high for most users. This situation forced a shift towards high-value transactions, where the hefty fees constituted a smaller fraction of the overall transaction value.

This situation teaches us a valuable lesson about making changes to Bitcoin. Introducing new things like Runes, a protocol that caused network congestion during the halving, can sometimes create more problems than they solve. It’s crucial to carefully consider how these changes impact the Bitcoin network, especially during important events like halvings.

The Role of Runes and Network Congestion

The introduction of Runes, alongside high Bitcoin fees, has increased network congestion issues. Adding to the chaos was the introduction of Runes, a new protocol that significantly contributed to network congestion, especially on the day of the halving. This congestion, coupled with the increased demand for block space during the event, severely impacted the functionality of the Bitcoin network.

The repercussions were evident in the sharp decline of active addresses on the Bitcoin network. Active addresses, representing unique addresses involved in successful transactions, dropped from 893,528 on the eve of the halving to 506,862 on the day itself—a record low in nearly three years. Although there was a slight recovery to 674,613 active addresses on April 21, numbers fell again to 530,371 by April 22.

Market Sentiment and Confidence

From a market perspective, the drastic reduction in active addresses signalled a potential loss of confidence among smaller investors and everyday users. The increased costs and network congestion were seen as significant barriers to entry and ongoing participation in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The events surrounding the Bitcoin halving underscored the importance of managing new protocols like Runes carefully. Innovation is important, but it must not overwhelm existing infrastructure during crucial periods, ensuring a smoother experience for all participants.

Impact on Transaction Fees and User Experience

