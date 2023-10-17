Rite Aid Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Amidst Mounting Debt and Opioid Lawsuits

On a late Sunday evening, the burdened U.S. drugstore giant Rite Aid sought refuge in bankruptcy protection. The company announced its intent to shutter underperforming stores, part ways with its pharmacy benefit entity, Elixir, and engage in resolving lawsuits stemming from the sale of addictive opioid medications.

Rite Aid, a prominent player in the U.S. pharmacy retail sector, grappled with a precarious financial situation attributed to its towering debt, diminishing revenue, heightened competition, and the far-reaching impact of opioid-related litigations, as outlined in its recent court submissions.

Established in 1962, Rite Aid stands as a substantial employer, providing opportunities for 45,000 individuals across more than 2,000 retail outlets spanning 17 states. Despite its current financial woes, the company reassures its commitment to operational continuity throughout the bankruptcy process. Impressively, Rite Aid generated an annual revenue of $24 billion in fiscal year 2023, facilitating the dispensing of a remarkable 200 million prescriptions in the preceding year.

However, the fiscal year 2023 was marked by substantial losses amounting to $750 million, exacerbated by mounting litigation expenses incurred in tackling the legal repercussions associated with opioid sales.

Rite Aid’s Ongoing Legal Battles and Financial Challenges

The U.S. government has leveled allegations against the pharmacy retail, accusing the company of disregarding significant warning signs while fulfilling illegal opioid prescriptions. Concurrently, the company finds itself entangled in a staggering 1,600 opioid-related lawsuits, with various stakeholders such as state and local governments, hospitals, and individuals seeking recompense for the devastating consequences of the opioid crisis.

Rite Aid, which has denied any wrongdoing, expressed its intention to reach a fair settlement regarding the opioid litigation during its bankruptcy proceedings. Several companies, including Mallinckrodt and Endo International, have filed for bankruptcy due to lawsuits implicating them in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

In efforts to address the opioid crisis, drug manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacy chains have collectively agreed to pay over $50 billion in settlements. This crisis has tragically led to over a million overdose deaths in the U.S. since 1999.

According to official filings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, Rite Aid finds itself confronted by significant financial difficulties, grappling with a staggering $4 billion in debt, encompassing a total of $8.6 billion in liabilities and $7.65 billion in assets.

The Restructuring Efforts and Financial Development of Rite Aid

In an effort to facilitate its restructuring endeavors, Rite Aid has strategized to obtain a substantial $3.45 billion bankruptcy loan from its existing cadre of lenders. Furthermore, the company has received a promising offer of $575 million from MedImpact Healthcare Systems for the acquisition of Elixir, a pharmacy benefit business. Rite Aid expresses its willingness to explore more lucrative offers for this particular business unit. It remains open to considering potential sales of a portion or the entirety of its retail operations.

Subsequent to the bankruptcy announcement, a disagreement emerged with McKesson, a prominent drug distributor that supplies a remarkable 98% of the prescription medicines retailed by Rite Aid. Rite Aid, burdened by a $700 million debt related to its drug supply contract, initiated legal action against McKesson on Monday, aiming to forestall the termination of the drug supply agreement due to the outstanding sum.

In response, McKesson declared its commitment to sustaining shipments to Rite Aid throughout the bankruptcy proceedings, refraining from further elaboration on the ongoing dispute.

It’s worth noting that prior to filing for bankruptcy, Rite Aid had already taken the step of closing 200 stores and foresees additional closures as it navigates through the complexities of its Chapter 11 case. Additionally, the company has introduced Jeffrey Stein as its new CEO and chief restructuring officer, succeeding interim CEO Elizabeth Burr.