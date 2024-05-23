The Riverfront Times, a cornerstone of St. Louis’ alternative media landscape, is undergoing a major transformation. On Wednesday, it was announced that Big Lou Media has sold the alt-weekly to an undisclosed buyer. This sale marks the end of the Riverfront Times as it has been known, with the entire writing and editing staff being laid off. Former executive editor Sarah Fenske expressed deep concern about the future of the publication and its impact on local journalism.

Sarah Fenske first learned about the sale on Tuesday night when Chris Keating, owner of Big Lou Media, requested a meeting for the following morning. Fenske, an experienced journalist, immediately sensed bad news. Her fears were confirmed when she learned that the entire editorial team was being let go. Despite the sale, Fenske predicts that the Riverfront Times will become a shadow of its former self, potentially transforming into a generic website without the robust journalistic presence it once had.

A Troubled Transition

Big Lou Holdings LLC, owned by Chris Keating, acquired the Riverfront Times from Euclid Media Group in 2023. The acquisition also included other alt-weeklies like the Detroit Metro Times, Cincinnati CityBeat, and LEO Weekly in Louisville, Kentucky. Despite this expansion, the latest developments suggest a grim future for the Riverfront Times. Fenske hopes that a few laid-off staff members might find positions within other publications owned by Big Lou Holdings, but she acknowledges that the RFT itself is not retaining anyone.

The Riverfront Times has a rich history dating back to its first print edition in November 1977. Founded by Mark Vittert and Ray Hartman, the paper became known for its eclectic mix of stories, covering everything from local food and music to in-depth investigative pieces that often tackled controversial issues. Over the decades, the RFT changed hands multiple times, including a period under Village Voice Media. Despite the changes, it remained a vital voice in St. Louis journalism.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the publication, forcing it to cease print production temporarily. However, the dedicated staff kept the paper alive, often working for little or no pay during the shutdown. This commitment highlighted the unique role the RFT played in the community, providing coverage that other media outlets often overlooked.

Voices of the RFT

Doyle Murphy, who served as editor-in-chief and worked at the RFT for six years, lamented the loss of a publication that amplified voices and stories often ignored by mainstream media. Murphy emphasized the paper’s role in covering social justice issues and giving visibility to small businesses and restaurants. Many local establishments proudly displayed framed copies of their first RFT reviews, a testament to the paper’s influence in boosting their profiles.

Sarah Fenske echoed these sentiments, noting that the RFT often tackled quirky, bizarre, and contentious stories that other outlets wouldn’t touch. The paper’s willingness to delve into complex and uncomfortable issues made it a critical part of St. Louis’ media ecosystem.

The closure of the Riverfront Times is a significant loss for the journalism community. Elizabeth Donald, President of the St. Louis Society of Professional Journalists, underscored the broader crisis facing journalism. Since 2005, more than 2,900 newspapers have shut down, weakening the fabric of local news. Donald stressed that the loss of the RFT is not just a blow to journalism but to democracy itself, as a diversity of voices is essential for a healthy society.

The sale and subsequent layoffs at the Riverfront Times mark the end of a 46-year era for the St. Louis alt-weekly. Known for its fearless journalism and community engagement, the RFT’s transformation into an unspecified new format leaves a void in local media. As the industry faces ongoing challenges, the closure of such a vital publication serves as a stark reminder of the need to support local news outlets. The RFT’s legacy will be remembered by those who valued its unique voice and the critical stories it told.