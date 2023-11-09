Rivian Expands Electric Van Sales Beyond Amazon as Exclusive Deal Ends

Rivian is planning to broaden its market for battery-powered delivery vehicles as its exclusive deal with Amazon draws to a close. The company aims to increase production of electric pickups, SUVs, and vans in 2023. While Rivian will meet its commitment to supply Amazon with 100,000 Rivian Commercial Vans by 2030, it is seeking to generate additional sales by offering the vans to other companies. This strategic move aligns with Rivian’s long-term goals and its mission to advance the adoption of carbon-neutral energy and transportation. and marks a shift from its initial exclusive deal with Amazon.

The company’s decision to open up availability of its delivery vans to other customers reflects its focus on expanding its customer base and sales opportunities. It is also a significant step towards fulfilling its mission of advancing the adoption of carbon-neutral energy and transportation. As Rivian broadens its market for electric delivery vehicles, it anticipates that this expansion will contribute to an increase in sales and overall revenue. In addition to its own production efforts, Rivian has partnered with a number of other companies, including Ford and General Motors, to develop and manufacture electric vehicles. These partnerships could help Rivian to expand its product lineup and reach a wider audience.

Rivian’s Revenue and Targets

Rivian has also disclosed its quarterly results, announcing record revenue of $1.34 billion, exceeding expectations. The company’s net loss was $1.37 billion, an improvement from the previous year. Additionally, it reported increased deliveries of its R1T pickups, R1S SUVs, and delivery vans. The decision to diversify its customer base beyond Amazon is seen as positive, particularly as the delivery vans carry higher profit margins compared to consumer vehicles.

In response to cooling electric vehicle (EV) sales in the U.S., Rivian is striving to boost its 2023 production target to 54,000 units, up from 52,000. This decision is influenced by the progress in production lines, the expansion of its in-house motor line, and a favorable supply chain outlook. Despite challenges such as economic concerns and interest rates impacting the EV market, Rivian remains steadfast in its conviction regarding the shift towards electric vehicles within the transportation industry.

Market Valuation and Stock Performance

With a market valuation of over $28 billion at present, Rivian stands as one of the most valuable automakers globally. Though the company’s stock price has fluctuated and it is still unprofitable, its shares recently increased 1.4% to $17.42 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, ahead of the results announcement. They increased by 1.3% further in after-market trade.

Infrastructure Investment

Furthermore, on top of increasing sales and production, Rivian is committed to infrastructure development. The company is aiming to establish an exclusive charging network in the United States and Canada by the end of 2023, ensuring a seamless charging experience for its customers. This investment in infrastructure aligns with Rivian’s dedication to providing comprehensive support to its customers and advancing the adoption of electric vehicles.

Rivian’s unique selling proposition, which includes durability, performance, long range, and a unique customer experience, is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicles. The company’s expansion into new markets could help to accelerate the adoption of EVs, as its vehicles are well-suited for a variety of applications, including delivery, logistics, and personal transportation.