The famous author of the best-selling book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, discussed why the prices of gold, silver and bitcoin are rising. Mentioning that silver is the cheapest right now, Kiyosaki urged investors to buy a silver coin and start getting richer.

Kiyosaki is bullish on gold, silver and BTC

The author of the famous book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, recently shared his views on why the prices of his top three investment picks: gold, silver and bitcoin are increasing daily.

On Tuesday, Kiyosaki tweeted a question asking why gold, silver and bitcoin are going higher. He then answered his own question stating that it is because the poor and middle class in the United States are getting poorer and deeper into debt. He asked those people not to get poorer, requesting them to atleast buy one silver coin that only costs 30 dollars to start getting richer.

The famous author previously explained that he expects gold, silver, and bitcoin owners to get richer when the US Feds pivot and print trillions of fake dollars. Noting that the stock market would crash and send the prices of gold and silver even higher, he predicted the price of gold could touch the 3,800 USD mark while silver would rise by 75 dollars by the end of this year.

He also mentioned in one of the tweets he made last year in October that one should buy more if the FED continues to raise the interest rates; the US dollars will get stronger, causing gold, silver and bitcoin prices to go down. And, when Fed pivots and drops interest rates, you will smile while others cry.

Kiyosaki says silver is cheap

While the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, Robert Kiyosaki, discussed why the prices of gold, silver and bitcoin are rising, he singled out silver in his latest tweets as being cheap and affordable, reiterating his earlier statement silver is the best investment value today.

On Wednesday, Kiyosaki reminded one of his Twitter followers that he has been staying to buy silver for years, nothing that silver is the best investment value today because it has been a worse commodity for the last 50 years. He added that the gold/silver ratio is usually 1 to 15, which means 1 ounce of gold can buy 80 ounces of silver.

