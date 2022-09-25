Robert Kiyosaki warns people about the upcoming market crash

As per the reports, there is a huge chance that the market will see the biggest crash in the world’s history in the next few months. Mr. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the famous book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, warned people about the upcoming market crash and said that the end of fake money is very close. He also gave three vital lessons for the investors which could help them to prevent losses during the market crash.

Robert believes the end of fake money is here

Last week, Robert Kiyosaki shared his views and three important lessons for investors to do well in the upcoming market crash. Mr. Kiyosaki stated that he thinks the end of fake money is very close and recommended people buy silver, which could go from 100$ to 500$. In addition, he stated that gold is expensive and silver is the best investment option in today’s time.

Previously, Kiyosaki released a statement where he explained that when the US president Mr. Nixon removed the USD from the gold standard years back, the USD was considered fake money and explained that this was due to the currency being tied to the credit of the US rather than to real money like silver which was not the right thing. This also led to huge problems within the country and also decreased the value of the US dollar.

Three lessons for investors to do well in a market crash

While Robert Kiyosaki predicted the most significant market crash in the world’s history, he tweeted three important lessons for investors to do well in the market crash and protect themselves from losses. Those three lessons are-

House isn’t an asset Savers are the losers The rich don’t work for money

He also requested all the investors to put money in gold or silver and stated that FR would raise the interest rate in the country, which would destroy the US economy. Robert also asked its mailing subscribers to buy cryptocurrencies, as the price of the biggest crypto coins are at their lowest.

What are your thoughts on Robert's advice for people during the market crash? Will you take the three lessons given by him to the investors into consideration?

