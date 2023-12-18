In a shocking turn of events, Nasdaq-listed Ebix Inc., a prominent player in the software and ecommerce solutions space for the insurance industry, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Texas. The move comes after the company defaulted on a substantial $617 million loan, marking a significant setback for the India-American entrepreneur Robin Raina-led firm.

Credits: Inc42

Financial Struggles and Default

After experiencing months of financial difficulties, Ebix Inc. defaulted on its $617 million loan. The company filed for bankruptcy because it was unable to get the required capital, even after making efforts to raise money and fulfill deadlines. Due to prior repayment delays, creditors declared Ebix in default last month, which put pressure on Raina’s company to think about selling off its assets.

Bankruptcy Filing Details

The bankruptcy filing took place on December 17, with several subsidiaries of Ebix also seeking bankruptcy protection. Each subsidiary, along with advisors, is set to conduct a comprehensive marketing and sale process for the company’s assets. The case is scheduled to be heard in the Texas court on December 19, where the fate of Ebix’s future will be decided.

Ebix’s Attempted IPO and Legal Issues

Prior to its financial woes, Ebix was actively pursuing an Initial Public Offering (IPO) through its India entity, EbixCash. The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI in early 2022 for a substantial INR 6,000 Crore IPO. However, the IPO faced hurdles, including an undisclosed case hearing in Singapore, expected to cost the company between INR 100 Crore to INR 200 Crore.

Major Shareholders and Stock Performance

Significant institutional investors, such as Blackrock, Vanguard Group, State Street Corp., and Invesco, are among the shareholders of Ebix Inc. Notably, Robin Raina, the president and CEO of the business, owns the majority of the shares. Even with a robust shareholder base, the company’s stock has dropped significantly—it has down more than 80% since the end of July. The stock was also taken out of the S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index on Monday.

Financial Performance and Challenges

In Q3 2023, Ebix reported a 32.4% year-over-year decline in GAAP operating income to $20.5 million. The company attributed this decrease primarily to certain one-time increased expenses related to credit agreement and EbixCash IPO marketing costs. Despite these challenges, Raina emphasized that the operating results, excluding one-time items, are consistent with expectations.

EbixCash’s Profitability in India

While the parent company faces financial turmoil, EbixCash, its Indian entity, remains profitable. The net profit for EbixCash increased to INR 751.3 Crore in FY23 from INR 482 Crore the previous year. This suggests that the Indian operations have been more resilient in the face of the broader financial challenges faced by Ebix Inc.

Possible Impact and Future Outlook

The bankruptcy filing raises questions about the future of Ebix Inc. and the potential impact on its stakeholders. Creditors, shareholders, and employees will closely monitor the bankruptcy proceedings in the Northern District of Texas. The outcome of the court hearing on December 19 will likely shape the path forward for Ebix and determine the fate of its assets.

The legal and financial troubles may also impact the broader insurance software and ecommerce solutions industry. Clients and partners of Ebix Inc. may experience disruptions in services, leading to a ripple effect within the sector. Competitors, meanwhile, may seize the opportunity to expand their market share in the wake of Ebix’s challenges.

In conclusion, Ebix Inc.’s bankruptcy filing marks a significant chapter in the company’s history, highlighting the struggles faced by a once-prominent player in the insurance software industry. As the court proceedings unfold, the business community will closely watch the developments and assess the broader implications on the sector and stakeholders involved.