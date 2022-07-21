Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Robot Dogs similar to Boston Dynamics model get Twitter Town talking

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

Robot Dogs are back in the spotlight again, and quite naturally Boston Dynamics has also been added to the picture. The inhibition associated with robot dogs have touched the next level with a video that surfaced on Twitter. In the said video, a robot dog similar to the Boston Dynamics model can be seen wielding a submachine gun and shooting at a target. The violence factor and the potential of such robots to be misused for destruction was already stated by a number of journalists and analysts during the time these dogs first appeared on the tech scene. The recent video, solidifies the fears even more, and Twitter town is concerned. Read along to know more.

Boston Dynamics

Boon Or Bane?

Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dogs first took netizens by surprise with their killer dancer moves. The recent video that surfaced on Twitter has made it clear that dancing is not their only skill. The Robot dog featured in the video is armed and ready to unleash its killer moves. And Twitterati is wondering if this is the beginning of an end.

However, the video leaves behind a lot of questions. First and foremost, the robot dog in the video doesn’t seem to be crafted to perfection because it has trouble handling the gun’s recoil. Also it is still not clear whether it is the dog firing at the targets or somebody else firing from behind.

Although there are a couple of similarities with the Boston Dynamics model, this one is quite different in many aspects. However that has not stopped netizens from calling out Boston Dynamics and their probable hidden agendas. The Russian flag on the left flank is also giving rise to multiple speculations, all ominous and unpleasant. The bottom line is that anybody could be behind the video, and we still don’t have a clear answer.

Boston Dynmaics has already made it clear that it doesn’t intend to sell the Robot Dogs to people who wants to use it as weapons. But that gives only a vague promise. And Twitterati echoes the same doubt. Let ua flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter to get a better picture.

Not so cute anymore

Are robots about to take over the world?

Well. It is all a matter of choice in the end.

And we thought dogs were the most adorable beings.

That definitely does not look scary at all.

Did we stand a chance though?

Comments

comments

Send this to a friend