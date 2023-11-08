It’s a piece of wow news from the Rockstar team, and it is a “Yes”, they have officially confirmed the making of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has revealed that a sixth installment in their best-selling Grand Theft Auto franchise is in the works, with the first trailer due out in December.

Rockstar’s official page on Twitter now X announced the news.

“We are very excited to inform you that the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto will be released in early December.” We look forward to sharing these experiences with all of you for many years to come.”

The letter was signed by Rockstar President Sam Houser and released on X as part of a lengthy messaging chain in which Houser informed fans that December was also the company’s 25th anniversary.

While Rockstar Games has not confirmed the release date of GTA 6’s official trailer, fans may expect additional news in the following weeks. Simultaneously, the first trailer will be more focused on the title announcement, as well as delivering a glance into the universe of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto chapter.

Final Confirmation

According to Rockstar Games’ official declaration, the release of the next GTA teaser coincides with the organization’s 25th anniversary celebrations in New York City. A message from Sam Houser, co-founder and president of Rockstar Games, read as follows:

“Rockstar Games will celebrate its 25th anniversary next month.” We have had the opportunity to build games we are truly passionate about thanks to the wonderful support of our players worldwide – none of this would be possible without you, and we are so grateful to everyone of you for sharing this journey with us.”

Continuing the tweet,

“In 1998, Rockstar Games was established on the idea that video games might one day prove to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have developed games you love in our attempts to be part of that evolution.”

Speculation had been swirling online for the previous week that Rockstar would make an announcement about GTA 6 soon, following a Bloomberg report that quoted insiders close to the firm. The corporation revealed it was working on the newest edition in February of last year.

Long wait for GTA 6

Following the popularity of GTA 5, which sold over 170 million copies globally, Rockstar released GTA online as a game played in virtual reality with improved activity, motor vehicles, and more online objectives to earn money. The online version made the experience so realistic that it still generates excitement and is liked by gamers. But the fans never give up because they want more and are eagerly anticipating the sixth chapter. Thus, GTA 6 has created hype and lots of speculations, fan-made trailers took the internet crazy and made GTA fans more enthusiastic and cunning about the game’s future.

The storyline of GTA 6 is not yet confirmed and its trailer launch on the 7th of December would end all the speculations about the story. Thus, the trailer would be the final nail in the coffin making it all clear about the next chapter. As the company already confirmed last year they are working on a new project, which clearly states that the game is almost or may be completely ready.