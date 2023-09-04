Roku, the renowned streaming platform, is currently in the process of testing a brand-new home screen design that promises to enhance user experience. According to Cord Cutters News, this exciting development was first reported on September 2, 2023.

The revamped home screen adopts a 4×4 grid layout, deviating from the previous 3×3 arrangement. This layout change is intended to cater to the growing trend of larger TV screens, making it even more convenient for users to access their favourite content.

The highlight of this new home screen is the addition of a “Continue Watching” section, a feature familiar to many streaming enthusiasts. This row enables users to seamlessly pick up where they left off with shows they’ve been enjoying, particularly on supported devices like Disney+.

Furthermore, users can easily navigate to a “What to Watch” section that not only displays their recently viewed content but also offers personalized suggestions for new shows to explore.

It’s essential to note that while Roku is actively testing these design changes, their implementation for all Roku owners remains uncertain. This testing phase serves as an indicator of Roku’s commitment to refining and innovating its home screen interface to better suit users’ needs.

Roku has been diligent in experimenting with different aspects of its home screen and devices, taking a cue from platforms like YouTube TV, which frequently introduces new versions of their home screens to select groups of testers. Those fortunate enough to be part of these test groups get to explore one or more new features ahead of the wider audience.

However, for those not in these exclusive circles, patience is required until the changes are rolled out to all users, allowing them to experience features such as folders on the home screen.

The timing of these home screen tests has raised speculation about the possibility of a forthcoming Roku OS update. Roku’s last major OS update occurred in April 2023, and it included several enhancements to the home screen.

With the company’s history of launching new streaming players in the fall, these tests naturally lead to questions about the potential for a new Roku OS update coinciding with the release of updated streaming devices. Nevertheless, Roku enthusiasts will have to await official announcements to confirm whether the 4×4 home screen layout and other new features will become a permanent fixture.

Now, let’s delve into a closer look at Roku’s new home screen features. The 4×4 layout offers slightly smaller icons compared to the previous 3×3 grid. This adjustment allows users to effortlessly view all the services available on their Roku device. As TVs continue to increase in size, this redesigned interface aims to simplify content discovery, making it effortless for users to find precisely what they want to watch.

About Roku –

Roku, known for its diverse range of media-streaming devices and products, provides access to a vast array of TV channels and streaming options. Whether you prefer budget-friendly HD streamers or high-performance 4K devices, Roku offers a player for every need. Additionally, Roku’s audio solutions are designed to elevate your entertainment experience, delivering exceptional sound quality. Roku TV™ is an all-in-one solution, incorporating built-in features for streaming, live TV, and more.

Moreover, Roku has extended its influence to smart home devices, allowing users to enjoy the convenience of Roku throughout their homes. The company also offers accessories, including replacement or upgraded remotes, to enhance the overall Roku experience.