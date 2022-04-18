Ronin Bridge Exploit Initiated By North Korean Hackers Lazarus

The US Treasury Department has concluded that Lazarus, a North Korean hacking outfit, is tied to the Ronin Bridge exploit, which was worth more than $600 million to the creators of Axie Infinity.

The Treasury Department added a specific Ethereum wallet address to its sanctions list on Thursday. This came after Nansen identified the address as one of the Ronin Bridge exploit’s perpetrators.

This address was involved in the Ronin hack, having collected 173,600 ETH and 25.5 million USDC through the Ronin Bridge smart contract during the attack, according to Chainanalysis.

Finally, Ronin Network added to their blog and confirmed the scenario. They said: “Today, the FBI attributed North Korea based Lazarus Group to the Ronin Validator Security Breach”.

Ronin’s bridge platform was just hacked for a total of $625 million. No one knew who was responsible for the hacking right away. However, the Lazarus organization has now been accused of being the perpetrators.

Since the breach, Sky Mavis, the inventor of Axie Infinity, the most popular play-to-earn game, has paid out $450 million from his own pocket to gamers who lost money. In Q3/Q4 of last year, the company was worth roughly $3 billion at its peak.

For a large number of investors searching for a quick way to grow their money, the crypto business came as a tremendous relief. As the sector flourished, it also became a centre for new investors who were making their first foray into the market. However, the crypto industry’s meteoric rise has obscured an important topic that is now being posed. It has to do with the investment’s safety and security. As a wholly online medium, crypto presents a huge challenge in assuring investors that their money is secure.

The second-largest crypto breach in history was discovered in March of this year. According to some estimates, the Ronin attack wiped almost $600 million in investor funds. It was the latest in a spate of almost $2 billion in crypto heists over the past year.

Hackers used a form of service called a “bridge” to connect one blockchain to another for trade using Ronin. Wormhole, a bridge connecting Ethereum and the Solana blockchain, was hacked in February 2022, and hackers took roughly $300 million. There have been a number of such thefts and scams. As a result, the crypto community must increasingly respond to the million-dollar “bridge” question and reassure investors.