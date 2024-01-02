After working for the company for 2.5 years, Edtech giant BYJU’S Group General Counsel Roshan Thomas departed, signifying another high-level departure from the ailing company.

As of April 2021, Roshan Thomas has been the company’s Group General Counsel. The news of his leaving was announced by him on LinkedIn.

“I am announcing the conclusion of this chapter. “Having to navigate through difficult and turbulent circumstances has been a privilege and a learning opportunity. excited about the future and its potential, eager to continue interacting and discover new areas.”

Senior vice president Cherian Thomas and former chief financial officer Ajay Goel have both departed the firm in the previous few months. Jiny Thattil took over as BYJU’s Chief Technology Officer in November, replacing Anil Goel.

In response to the continuous turnover among the legal elite in both law firms and corporations, Roshan Thomas, a partner at the Bengaluru-based law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, joined As Group General Counsel the then-most valuable ed-tech company in India, Byju’s. Thomas, who joined as the team’s head of law and compliance in April 2021.

Rohan Thoman Background

Formerly employed at BMR Legal, Themis Group, Lexygen, and Nishith Desai Associates, Thomas is an alumnus of NALSAR University of Law. Heading the Bengaluru office of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., Roshan is a partner with expertise in venture capital, private equity, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and general business advising.

In relation to their Indian investments and corporate governance, Roshan has more than 17 years of expertise advising reputable global firms, venture capital, and private equity groups. He is known for giving clients business-focused legal counsel on acquisitions, sales, fund formation, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and both domestic and international M&A.

A wide range of industries, including education, healthcare, financial services & technology, IT & ITES, food & agriculture, manufacturing, trading, construction & development, infrastructure, logistics, media, and professional services, are among those in which Roshan has a deep understanding. Roshan has a great deal of expertise in arranging investments and communicating on behalf of his customers with important Indian authorities, such as the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, stock exchanges, and the Registrar of Companies.

Ajay Goel left the firm after 6 months of joining

Rohan Thomas leaving the ed-tech giant is under a circumstance when this giant ed-tech is facing massive loss in the market. Previously Byju’s CFO Ajay Goel quit the firm after approximately six months of joining. His leaving comes at a critical moment for Byju, which is trying to seek more funds to continue operations even as it has not yet submitted its FY22 (2021–2022) results and is having trouble with lenders over a billion-dollar loan.