Safemoon is in the Twitter spotlight following the double-dealing allegations

At the moment, the name Safemoon can sound quite ironic as the coin is anything but safe. For the past few hours, the Twitter spotlight has been shining bright on Safemoon for all the wrong reasons. Who would have thought that the cryptocurrency which managed to attain such a strong follower base was basically a grand-scale pump and dump scheme! It was Youtuber Coffeezilla AKA Stephen Findeisen’s accusations that opened a can of worms that has left the crypto community shocked. And now, digging deeper, it seems like Safemoon was nothing but layers and layers of fraud and deception. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

The crypto community isn’t a stranger to news of fraud and deception. In fact, with the gazillion loopholes, it would be rather surprising if fraud isn’t a part of this rather risky game. However, some revelations send tremors that can shake the whole community.

From the day it stepped into the crypto community, Safemoon’s growth trajectory has been remarkable with its peak valuation of a whopping $5.75 billion and a loyal and strong fan base who couldn’t stop talking about the potential and possibilities of this new star of the crypto domain. A probable collaboration with Mastercard was also in the air. However, Findeisen’s expose video has brought the cryptocurrency down and the price of the token has dropped by almost 11 percent in a single day. If what Findeisen says is to be believed, since its inception the project was nothing but a rug pull scheme.

Perhaps there were suspicious elements present from the beginning, and it might be just that we were too caught up in the wave of excitement to actually notice that. The identity of Safemoon’s founder is the very first factor. The only information we have on the founder is that he/she is a person named Kyle. But then again, when it comes to crypto, a certain degree of enigma and anonymity is not unusual. However, what is unusual is the fact that Kyle quite brilliantly copied the code of a project called Bee Token in order to create Safemoon. And yes, Bee Token is indeed a rug pull project (what are the odds!).

From pump and dump allegations to the fraudulent locked liquidity pool, the horizon looks quite intriguing. And Twitterati thinks so too. Ever since the truth regarding Safemoon came to light, the Twitter town has been busy discussing the topic. What is even more intriguing is the fact that a good majority of Safemoon followers aren’t ready to accept defeat, and are quite strongly defending the token. Let us glimpse through a few of the reactions and responses on Twitter.

🚨SAFEMOON DOCUMENTARY IS LIVE NOW. Almost a year of work, FBI investigations, lawsuits, and MORE. WATCH NOW! pic.twitter.com/G1nr6vqke8 — Coffeezilla🇺🇦 (@coffeebreak_YT) April 18, 2022

If this is not loyalty, then I don’t know what is.

#SAFEMOONARMY This is a call to action. 1: Go to Youtube Coffeezilla

2: Go to 3 dots

3: Report this fudder he is working for someone to harm @CptHodl and us He messed with the wrong family.#SAFEMOON pic.twitter.com/3KgzAvu4Fs — sonia | Safemoon(SFM) $1 🚀 (@sonia_sfm) April 19, 2022

Who spends 6 figures to build an exchange, gets an EU E-Money license, trademark patent, LLC license, an office next to a respected Brandon Fugal, spend 6 figures on a billboard in NYC and UK? SFM is 100% legit, it will grow with or without you.#SAFEMOON pic.twitter.com/xa1TMrEBE8 — SafeMoon Illinois 🇺🇸 (@DeFiZenakuu) April 19, 2022

Just bought $150 more SAFEMOON.

This fud noise does nothing to me. — to tha moon (@bboyjorg) April 18, 2022

It will be quite interesting to see who gets the last laugh.

ONLY Safemoon can recover itself from this level of fud lol 😂 can’t make this shit up. Everyone is buying the dip. — CRYPTO GIRL (@allyATL) April 19, 2022

Well…

I got my entire family to buy #safemoon last Christmas. Today I have to see them face to face. Gonna be lit. 😰🥺 — CRYPTO GIRL (@allyATL) April 17, 2022

Not again!

Never seen a rug pull with an office that everyone knows the location to before, have any of you guys ?🤣 #SAFEMOON — DarkMoon 🌑 🛰️ (@cryptoniian) April 18, 2022

Seems like Safemoon is quite safe at the moment given the strong fanbase that refuses to hear a word against their token. Well, only time can tell who gets the last laugh.