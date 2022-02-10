Saitama crypto to be listed on Binance suggests rumors

Saitama is a community-driven token and platform that aims to provide solutions that will educate the future generation of investors and make crypto safe and straightforward for everyone. It focuses on Gen Z investors as its whitepaper suggests that 93 percent of them feel confused or frustrated when it comes to money. The price of Saitama is just $0.00000002647 and is ranked 2846 among all coins. Therefore, when rumors rushed in that Saitama crypto might be listed on Binance, everyone got interested.

So, will Saitama crypto be listed on Binance?

Fans are optimistic that the token might be listed on Binance, which resulted in a 25% price jump. Now, where did these speculations come from? The Twitter handle @InuSaitama shared that they plan to host an ask me anything session with BinanceLive. If the coin gets listed on Binance, it is pretty sure that there will be a huge price rise. Things will get clearer in the Ask me anything session. So, let’s wait for that.

What does Saitmana bring?

Unlike many other meme tokens, Saitama promises to have a robust ecosystem that will provide genuine value. Its SaitaMask wallet, which is expected to arrive by September end, is a smart wallet that makes crypto accessible to investors of all levels and helps them to keep track of their investments. Users will be able to use the educational platform, the NFT shop and the marketplace through it.

Then we have SaitaMarket, which is a communal marketplace where users can buy and sell items and services. SaitaMaker will be an NFT-based launchpad platform that will allow community members to design and launch SAITAMA-based projects. The Saitama Edutainment platform will be a multi-channel content platform with numerous content formats that educates and entertains audiences on how to save, invest, manage money, and create wealth opportunities.

Are you planning to buy Saitama?

You can buy the token from Bitmart exchange but do not buy a lot. This is a new coin, and it is best to tread with caution in such projects. My rule of investing in such places is to put 1% of my total portfolio or even less in the project.

What are your thoughts as reports suggest that Saitama crypto might be listed on Binance? And are you planning to buy it?

