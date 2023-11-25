Black Friday Sale 2023 is live now, and we already have the best deals and discounts on many retailers nationwide. However, if you are looking for a new Smart TV, we have covered you with the Best Smart TV Deal, where you can get the new 43-inch Samsung Class NEO QLED 4K TV.

You can get this QLED premium TV for as low as below $1000, giving you a price slash of $221. Let’s look into this best-selling smart TV selling for a huge price slash without further ado.

Best Black Friday TV Deals – Get a Samsung 43-inch Class NEO QLED 4K TV for below $1000

Original Price: $1198

Black Friday Sale: $971

Specs Highlights

Screen Size: 43-inch

Screen Type: QLED

Screen Features: Anti-Glare, Ultra Viewing Angle, Quantum HDR, 4K Upskaling

Other Features: Alexa Support, Dolby Atmos and more

Korean giant Samsung has been known for its best line of smartphones and Smart TVs, thanks to its best display technologies, leading the charts today.

Samsung has many TV models offering the best panels and entry-level pricing. The same applies to this QLED Smart TV, which offers a superior viewing quality to a smaller screen.

Talking more about this Smart TV, you also get the support of Quantum display technology, where this Smart TV comes with Mini LEDs that offer the best shine.

Also, this Smart TV comes with Quantum HDR 32X, which will offer realistic contrasts and vivid colors. Above this, you also get the support for a faster 120Hz of refresh rate as well.

To offer the best display output, connectivity, and many other features, the Smart TV comes with NEO Quantum Processor, which offers 4K Upscaling.

On the audio side, this Smart TV comes with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, which works on offering the best realistic 3D sound for a better cinematic experience to the viewers. The Smart TV comes with other latest technologies like Motion Xclerator Turbo+, which is used for Motion Control. On the connectivity side, you get the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

What You Will Love About This Samsung QLED Smart TV?

This Samsung QLED Smart TV has great features on the display and even the connectivity side.

With its 4K display and smart TV features, you will get the best video experience. For gamers looking for a massive gaming monitor for this sale, this QLED Smart TV is the right choice for you to go with, thanks to the 120Hz faster refresh rate, which offers the best gaming experience for game lovers.

Talking more about this Smart TV, it comes with a new set of specifications where you get the best hardware and software.

Other Famous Smart TV Deals

Alongside the Samsung Smart TV, we have other Smart TVs from brands like Hisense, which also sell for a considerable price slash.

Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini LED ULED 4K TV selling for $900

The Smart TV comes with a 75-inch panel where you will get a peak resolution of 4K, and the TV also uses the latest ULED technologies, which help offer the best color reproduction.

The display of the Smart TV also comes with Mini LED and Full Array Local Dimming support alongside the QLED Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut. Like the Samsung TV, this also comes with great gaming features, such as a 480 Smooth Motion and a 144Hz faster refresh rate.

Over and Above, you also get the support for the latest Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which offers the best Picture and audio output. This Smart TV is also among the best-selling smart TVs for this sale; however, getting a Hisense TV over a Samsung TV is the personal choice of the buyers.