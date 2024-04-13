Imagine entering a world where every detail is crystal clear, every sound surrounds you, and every game experience is as seamless as real life. Samsung makes this ambition a reality with the debut of its 2024 Crystal 4K TV series in India. These TVs, which have cutting-edge features such as 4K upscaling, 3D surround sound, and specific gaming optimizations, are intended to convert your living room into a high-tech entertainment hub.

Samsung Crystal 4K TV Series 2024 – Pricing Details

The new collection comprises three models: the Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro, and Crystal 4K Vivid Pro, which range in size from 43 to 75 inches. The Crystal 4K Vivid starts at a low price of ₹32,990, making high technology affordable. The Crystal 4K Vivid Pro model costs ₹35,990 and comes with several features.

Samsung provides numerous purchase choices for anyone interested in owning one of these cutting-edge televisions. Potential purchasers may take advantage of significant cashback incentives and up to 18 months of no-cost EMI via major online platforms such as Samsung.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. Samsung also provides piece of mind with up to a two-year guarantee, ensuring your investment is properly secured.

Samsung Crystal 4K TV Series 2024 – Specification and Features

Each Crystal 4K model features a gorgeous Ultra HD display powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K. This unique processor not only improves image quality but also intelligently upscales standard-definition movies to 4K resolution, guaranteeing you never miss a detail. When combined with PurColor technology, which offers over a billion colors, and HDR10+ playback, these TVs promise a visual feast for the eyes.

Samsung has taken audio performance seriously with the introduction of OTS Lite, a technology that follows on-screen motion and perfectly aligns the audio, resulting in an immersive 3D surround sound experience. With the Q-Symphony technology, which synchronizes the TV’s speakers with external sound systems, you can create a concert-like ambiance in your living room.

Gamers will find enough to enjoy in the Crystal 4K series. Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator help to minimize latency and increase motion clarity, resulting in a more fluid and responsive gameplay experience. Whether it’s fast-paced action or strategic games, these TVs can keep up with each frame.

Beyond hardware, the Crystal 4K TVs include intelligent capabilities that improve everyday ease. With built-in support for voice assistants such as Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa, customers can manage their TV and connected devices with their voice. Furthermore, the introduction of the SolarCell Remote, which can be charged using indoor lighting, demonstrates Samsung’s dedication to innovation and sustainability.

Why the 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV Series Stands Out?

Samsung’s latest product is about more than just superior technology; it’s about delivering a user-centric experience that meets the demands of today’s families.

Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite series in amazing detail, immersing yourself in dramatic soundtracks, or enjoying lag-free gaming sessions, the 2024 Crystal 4K TV series can improve every aspect of your home entertainment.

Conclusion

To summarize, the 2024 debut of Samsung’s Crystal 4K TV series in India establishes a new benchmark in the television industry. Starting at a fair price, these TVs provide a slew of high-end features like as 4K upscaling, HDR10+ compatibility, and cutting-edge audio technologies such as 3D surround sound and Q-Symphony, making them an excellent choice for any home entertainment system.

Samsung’s emphasis on improving the gaming experience, with features like as Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator, ensures that gamers are not overlooked.

This portfolio has something for everyone’s room and budget, with models ranging from 43 to 75 inches in size. The Samsung Crystal 4K TV series, which combines performance, quality, and immersive entertainment, is sure to attract the interest of tech aficionados and everyday people eager to improve their watching experience.