The Samsung Galaxy A35 has arrived, promising to deliver a mix of performance, style, and affordability. As part of Samsung’s popular A-series, this smartphone is designed to serve those who seek a balance between cost and functionality. Let’s dive into the details and see what the Galaxy A35 has to offer.

Design and Build Quality

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has a sleek and modern design. It features a shining plastic back that mimics the look of glass, providing a premium feel without the added fragility. This means you need not worry even if you accidentally drop your phone. The device is available in a variety of various colors, ensuring there’s an option for everyone. The phone’s slim profile and lightweight build make it comfortable to hold and use with one hand.

Display

One of the standout features of the Galaxy A35 is its display. The phone comes equipped with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED screen, offering bright and different colors. With a Full HD+ resolution, the display is perfect for watching videos, browsing the web, and playing games. The thin border and a small notch at the top provide an immersive viewing experience, maximizing screen real estate.

Performance

From inside, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by an eight-core processor paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM. This combination ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, social media, and light gaming. For those who need more power, there’s also a variant with 6 gigabytes of RAM. The phone runs on Samsung’s One UI, based on Android 12, which is known for its user-friendly interface and a host of useful features.

Camera

The camera on the Galaxy A35 is quite fantastic for its price range. It includes a quad-camera system, with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. This versatile setup allows users to capture a variety of shots, from detailed close-ups to wide group photos. The front-facing camera is a 13MP lens, which means it will not disappoint you on your long video calls.

Battery Life

The battery is an important aspect for many smartphone users, especially gamers, and the Galaxy A35 does not disappoint. It houses a five thousand milli Ampere hour battery, which easily lasts a full day with not-so-heavy tasks. The phone supports 15-watt fast charging, so you can quickly refill the battery when needed. This feature is particularly useful for users who are workaholics.

Storage and Connectivity

The Galaxy A35 comes with 64 gigabytes of internal storage, which should be sufficient for most users. However, if you need more space, the phone supports microSD cards supporting storage up to 1000 gigabytes. This flexibility ensures enough space for all your personal data.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A35 offers all the essentials. It supports 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5. There’s also a 3.5 mm headphone jack, just in case if you prefer wired headphones. Additionally, the phone features a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Additional Features

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with several additional features that enhance the user experience. It has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, providing quick and secure access to your device. The phone also supports facial recognition for added convenience. Samsung’s Knox security platform ensures that your data is protected at all times.

Conclusion

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is a solid choice for anyone looking for a mid-range smartphone. It offers a great display, reliable performance, and a versatile camera setup at an affordable price. The long battery life and ample storage options make it a practical choice for everyday use. With its attractive design and robust feature set, the Galaxy A35 stands out as a strong competitor in the market. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or someone looking for a new reward this summer, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is worth considering. Also for other details on Samsung smartphones, head on to our Samsung archives page