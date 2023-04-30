Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – Affordable Mid-Range Phone $349

Hey there, techies! Are you searching for a new mid-range smartphone? I have some wonderful news to share with you! Do you know anything about the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G? If you’re searching for a phone that won’t break the bank, it might not be the most recent model, but trust me, it’s worth taking into consideration.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – Specification and Features

Image Credits: Awesome PostedLet’s start with the phone’s design and construction. The Galaxy A53 5G boasts a contemporary and svelte appearance that incorporates design cues from Samsung’s most recent Galaxy S22 series.

It is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy A52s 5G, thanks to the wider polycarbonate frame that gives it a more upscale appearance. Polycarbonate with a matte finish, which feels smooth and repels fingerprints and smudges, also makes up the rear panel.

The phone is thicker than the previous iteration since the rear camera module is incorporated into the back panel and barely protrudes from it. The inserts for the camera lenses that are blackened out give the design a chic touch.

Display and IP Rating: A Stunning Viewing Experience

The 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display of the Galaxy A53 5G is scratch-resistant thanks to Gorilla Glass 5. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, the display offers a fluid scrolling experience.

The phone’s concealed slit for the earpiece between the display and the frame at the top more than makes up for the top and bottom borders being thicker than the left and right. Because the fingerprint reader is integrated into the display, unlocking your phone is simple.

And what’s this? The Galaxy A53 5G has the same IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as the Galaxy A52s 5G, offering great protection from unintentional spills or splashes.

Specifications and Software: Snappy Performance

Let’s now examine the hardware and software of the phone. With its brand-new Exynos 1280 SoC, the Galaxy A53 5G offers quick performance under normal use. Although benchmark results may not always indicate an improved user experience, the phone functions adequately for daily use.

Additionally supported by the phone are satellite navigation, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and 5G. The 3.5mm headphone connector, however, has been eliminated by Samsung, and a USB Type-C audio adaptor is not included in the box. The hybrid dual-SIM tray can accommodate a microSD card of up to 1TB, and the phone does enable dual-5G standby.

The smartphone has Samsung’s One UI 3.1 software, which is based on Android 12 and offers one of the finest available specialized Android experiences. It’s a pleasure to use the program because it’s intuitive and simple to use.

Performance and Battery Life: Exceptional

In our HD video loop test, the Galaxy A53 5G’s battery life was remarkable, lasting up to 19 hours and 44 minutes. The phone’s 5,000mAh battery is bigger than that of its predecessor, increasing runtime by four hours.

The 64-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, and 5-megapixel depth camera are all present and correct on the phone, just as on its predecessor. The 32-megapixel front-facing camera takes fantastic selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – Price

Obtain a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for just $349 on Amazon, 22% less than the $449 it originally cost at retail. For a phone with so many outstanding features, that’s a fairly excellent value. What are you still holding out for?

Get hold of this reasonably priced mid-range phone right away and take advantage of all it has to offer. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is an excellent option for your next smartphone because of its luxury design, robust hardware, excellent software, and long-lasting battery life.

