Samsung has once again piqued the interest of smartphone aficionados with the release of two new Galaxy A models: the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. These slim smartphones offer to give high-quality functionality and appealing looks at competitive prices. Let’s go into the specifics and see what distinguishes these cellphones from the pack.

The Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G stand out for their colorful color choices and elegant designs. The A55 comes in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy, but the A35 only comes in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy. These vivid hues, paired with the clean design aesthetics, make these smartphones not only strong but also fashionable.

Both the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G have excellent screens that provide an immersive viewing experience. The A55 boasts a stunning 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the A35 has a full-HD+ AMOLED display with the same refresh rate. These screens provide crisp pictures and seamless transitions, whether you’re streaming video or playing games.

Processor

The Galaxy A55 is powered by the Exynos 1480 CPU, whereas the A35 uses the Exynos 1380 chipset. Both smartphones use Samsung’s One UI 6.1, which is based on Android 14, for a smooth user experience. Users may be certain that their data is safe thanks to features such as Knox 3.1 protection.

Camera

Photographers will like the Galaxy A55 and A35’s photography capabilities. The A55 has a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, resulting in clear and detailed photographs in every setting. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera easily snaps breathtaking self-portraits.

Similarly, the A35 has a triple camera arrangement that includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, as well as a 13MP front camera for selfies. Whether you’re photographing landscapes or selfies, these smartphones provide stunning photos every time.

Battery

Both the Galaxy A55 and A35 come with powerful 5000mAh batteries, guaranteeing long-lasting battery life to keep up with your hectic lifestyle. Whether you’re streaming movies, surfing the web, or playing games, these smartphones will keep you going all day.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G – India Price Revealed

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G affordably, making them affordable to a wide spectrum of customers. The A35 begins at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whilst the A55 costs Rs. 36,999 for the same setup.

For those searching for more capacity, the A35 and A55 have 256GB models priced at Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. In addition, there is a top-tier edition of the A55 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs. 42,999.

To sweeten the bargain, Samsung is including free accessories and substantial bank discounts with the purchase of these devices. Buyers will receive extras such as card slot cases and silicone casings, as well as quick bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000, therefore increasing the value of their purchase.

Conclusion

With the release of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G, Samsung has once again lifted the standard for mid-range smartphones. From their vivid designs and cheap prices to their immersive screens and strong performance, these smartphones provide all you require and more.

Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a gamer, or a multitasker, the Galaxy A55 and A35 are built to exceed your expectations. So why wait? Prepare to experience the next level of smartphone perfection with Samsung’s newest products.