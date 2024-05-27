Samsung India has finally given the green signal to launch their all new much anticipated midrange smartphone for the year within their F series lineup, the all new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G with this new midranger in the Indian smartphone markets, Samsung India has really got something unique and interesting to offer be it from the performance side to even design side.

To give you the initial glimpse, the all new midranger will now be getting the power from the all new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Soc out of the combined with new look especially with the design. Let’s now take a look into the specification and feature side of this new midranger.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G – Specification and Features

Let’s start with what does it feature! Giving a start with the most exciting part now. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G does takes an edge over its competition when it comes to specification and features.

Starting with the specification side, let’s start with the display side first! The smartphone on the front side sports a bigger 6.55-inch display on the front side which is the newly developed Samsung’s AMOLED Plus panel which is again combined with a faster refresh rate of 120 Hz out of the box.

When it comes to power now, Samsung has improved the overall performance of the smartphone with the all new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC out of the box which is paired with the all new faster 12GB of RAM combined with the all new 256GB of internal storage too. However, for users who need more storage, you also get the option to expand the storage space to upto 1TB with the help of the external microSD card too.

Camera Specs

Moving on with the camera side, here you get an improved trio housed camera on the rear end where you get 50MP main sensor combined with the all new 8MP Ultrawide angle sensor as well as you get a 2MP macro sensor too and moving on the front side, to take some stunning selfie shoots, you get the all new 50MP selfie camera too.

Battery And Other Specs

Moving with the battery side, as usual Samsung has gone with powerring a bigger battery this time with newer 5000mAH battery out of the box coming with the support for 45W of faster charging too. Also, the best part is that the smartphone is future ready, thanks to the support for 5G connectivity you get out-of-box.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G also comes with support for other utility features like USB Type-C port and NFC and on the security side, you get the support for dedicated fingerprint sensor and Samsung’s newly built Knox security layer too.

Design Details

On the desing side, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G takes an edge as compared to other models where now Samsung has gone with a new model style with all-new LEATHER finish, similar to what we have previously seen with the Oppo Find X2 Pro Smartphone as well.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G – Pricing Details

Let’s start with the pricing now! With all new upgraded specs, right now Samsung has hiked the pricing for the new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G smartphone where now the new pricing starts in India for Rs. 26,999 where you will be getting 8GB of RAM combined with 128GB of internal storage whereas if you are looking for more storage and power then you can even have your eyes on the 8GB Plus 256GB variant and 12GB Plus 256GB variant which is sellling for price tag of Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999.