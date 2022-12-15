Samsung Galaxy M04 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of Storage Announced

Korean giant, Samsung has been leading in smartphone industry when it comes to mid range as well as on the premium segments. Even though, the smartphone has been facing tough competition on the premium side with tough players like Apple, on the midrange side, the smartphone maker has reportedly made a great hit when it comes to the mid-range level smartphones.

Who has been doing great in the mid range markets? As of now, Samsung is providing two of its smartphone series including the A series as well as the M series in which M series has been highly concentrated towards the mid range markets.

With the increasing number of sales and popularity especially with the M series smartphones, Samsung is now again moving its focus to bring smarthpones under the budget category which usually comes under the price bracket of Rs. 10,0000.

With the new Samsung Gaalxy M04, the korean giant has made it possible to bring a great set of speicfication for such a budget pricing and considering the brand value and trust Samsung is having, this move from the brand can be definately help it to make a great establishment witihn the budget range markets.

If you are someone who is looking for a great budget friendly smartphone under Rs. 10,000, then here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing:

Samsung Galaaxy M04 – What does it feature?

Let’s start with the specification side! Usually, the smartphone under budget category won’t be coming with a great set of features on both hardware as well as software side but Samsung has changed the game with its M04 smartphone.

On the display and camera department, Samsung has gone with a bigger 6.5-inch screen with a duo housed camera of 13MP main sensor with 2MP depth sensor on the rear side. On the front side, you will get a 5MP regular shooter.

Here, the smartphone will be getting the power from the MediaTek’s Helio P35 SoC which supports a max clock frequency of upto 2.3GHz. With this processor, the smartphone will be capable enough for you to work on multitasking.

Also, the smartphone will be coupling with upto 8GB of RAM which will be coming with the RAM Plus feature through which you can actually expand the RAM storage thourgh software itself. On the storage side, you won’t have to worry much as Samsung has provided the option to expand the storage and you can expand it till 1TB too.

What’s there on the software side? On the software side only you will find the best part. Here, Samsung is promising to provide security patch updates for upto four years and also it will eligible to get two OS Upgrades as well. This is something which we never find in budget smarthpones.

On the battery side, Samsung has went with a massive battery of upto 5,000 mAh in capacity. However, you will be getting the regular charger battery without the support for faster charging.

What’s the pricing?

Samsung managed to bring the pricing down below of Rs. 10,000 and also provide a value specification. The smartphone has been priced for just Rs. 8,499 and will be going on sale on 16th of December.