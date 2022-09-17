Samsung Galaxy smartphone to receive discounts for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

If you are looking to upgrade to the latest new smartphone device specifically to a new Galaxy device then this is an excellent time for you to make a new upgrade as these new discounts will be hosted officially on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale.

For the people who aren’t aware! Flipkart India has said that they will be hosting a sale day called the “Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale” where we will get to see Flipkart coming up with price slashes on different products ranging from Electronic Kitchen appliances to Home Appliances and also Gadgets and Fashion products.

To add more details about this sale day, it’s been confirmed officially by Flipkart India that the sale day will be commencing on the 23rd of September this year and the sale will be there till the 30th of September which means it will be lasting for a whole week.

As of now, we have got to see Flipkart India has been revealing a new set of products that will be receiving discounts for sale. With this being set, recently we got to see Flipkart confirming the discounted pricing for the new Galaxy smartphone by Samsung. here we have covered everything you should know about this offer:

Samsung Galaxy smartphone discounts for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

Flipkart India will be hosting a different set of product discounts for this sale. However, here we will be talking more about the discounts we will receive for Galaxy smartphone devices. Let’s start with the budget-friendly.

Samsung Galaxy F13 which is a budget-friendly phone by Samsung will be coming for an effective price of Rs. 8,499. Previously this phone was sold for a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the base variant.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G which is the new 5G Galaxy device that was launched back in March this year will receive major discounts for this sale. As per the latest confirmation, the smartphone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 17,499 and now the smartphone will be sold for a price tag of Rs. 10,999, so with this, you will be getting a discount of up to Rs. 6,500.

Now, let’s jump to the premium Galaxy smartphone segment, where the latest new Samsung Galaxy S22 series including the Galaxy S22+ will be sold for an effective sale price of Rs. 59,999. This smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 84,999.

Currently, this smartphone is also already being sold for a discounted pricing of Rs. 77,970 and now during the sale, the price will go down further to Rs. 59,999. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone will also be receiving discounts for this sale where we will get to see it selling for a discounted price of Rs. 31,999.