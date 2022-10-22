Samsung Galaxy W23 Foldable Specification and Images Leaked

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung has already set a reputable name when it comes to bringing the best flagship foldable within the smartphone market. With its foldable itself, Samsung has been among the leading phone makers. Currently, the brand is moving forward to launch the Samsung Galaxy W23 Foldable launch.

Going with the latest reports, as we mentioned we have leaks that claim that the Korean smartphone maker will be coming with a new foldable called the Galaxy W23. Also, we have reports claiming that this smartphone will be featuring the latest specification and features. Let’s have a deep look into what this Samsung Galaxy W23 will be featuring and its live image has also been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy W23 – Leaked Live Images

As the launch has been already set for this month, we have already had the live images leaked online which has again gone viral on social media. You can have a look at the live images down below:

Samsung Galaxy W23 in China and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in global markets?

This new smartphone foldable is said to be launched as a successor model to the Samsung W22 smartphone which came with the same specification as Galaxy Z Fold 4 which was launched in other markets.

Does this mean Samsung Galaxy W23 will be Galaxy Z Fold 5 in other markets? If we go with the trend, we can say that this new Samsung Galaxy W23 could replicate the specification and designs of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. We have to wait a little longer to see Samsung confirm the launch in global markets.

Talking more about the design side, this smartphone is said to come with the same design as its predecessor but this time, we will see a gold tinge used on one side of the smartphone which will give the smartphone a luxurious look to it.

Samsung Galaxy W23 – Leaked Specification and Pricing

Talking about the specification and pricing side, this Samsung Galaxy W23 is again set to get an upgrade on the specification side. Here the smartphone is said to feature get an upgrade on the camera as well as display and also there will be a sturdier hinge featured in this smartphone. However, we will have to wait a little longer to see what this smartphone will be featuring.

Getting to the pricing side, this Samsung Galaxy W23 is speculated to be launched for a price tag of CNY 16,999 within China and this price translates to Rs. 1,94,245 in Indian markets.