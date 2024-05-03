When it comes to choosing the best and high quality smartwatches, there has been tough choice for buyers who go with Galaxy Watch Series or with an Apple Watch Series and this decision to choose between the Korean based giant’s smartwatch and Cupertino based giant’s smartwatch is going to bit more tougher with Samsung planning launch its all new Galaxy Watch Series 7 Ultra.

Well, what will it feature? That’s going to be something which will leave all the Samsung fans excited and with the naming itself, it’s quite clear that this smartwatch will be launched to give the direct competition against the existing the Apple Watch Ultra Series. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look into the specification details to the pricing and everything you need to know about the upcoming new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra – Expected Specification and Features – A Tough Call for Apple Watch Ultra?

Korean based giant, Samsung has already made a good name with its existing Galaxy Watch Series with the Galaxy Watch 6 being the latest one right now and for the year 2024, we have the Galaxy gadget maker working on the launch of next biggest upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

New Display and Rugged Design

Starting with the specification details now, first and foremost update we have is that the smartwatch will be coming with a newer design on the front side where now it’s expected to have “Biggest Ever Screen” on any Galaxy Watch devices till date.

To give you an reference, the Galaxy Watch 6 came with a 1.5-inch panel. Also, this new smartwatch is expected to get a more RUGGED Type Design which will be making it more durable during hard usage.

Specification and Features

Other than the design, we also have details regarding the smartwatch features which is expected to make its way to this smartwatch. Here Samsung will be giving the best health and smart features combination for its users where in terms of health features definitely, Samsung is not going to make any such compromises.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra may take an edge over its competition with its new Blood Sugar Level Feature which is going to take an edge over its competition, things still are not confirmed so let’s just wait for it!

That was about the health features, on the battery side again the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will take an edge with long lasting battery which is speculated to be around 40 hours on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra – Price

Now moving to the pricing side! This is where Samsung and Apple is going to have the tough versus competition! Although, we don’t have any official confirmation about the pricing from Samsung.

However, if we go with the rumors, we have speculations sharing that the new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra may be price somewhere around $600 and $700, which gives a tough competition against the already existing Apple Watch Ultra which is like selling for a price tag of $799.

Should you wait for Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra?

If you are looking forward to get a new rugged design, durable smartwatch for a pocket friendly price tag, then yes waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is the right choice for you to go with! Considering the new bigger display as well as the feature for getting the “Blood Sugar Level” for just $799, we do feel that the new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will be the right choice for you to go with.

So, without any doubts! We would say that to wait for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. Talking about the launch, as of now, there is no official update but leaks do suggest that the new Watch will be launched alongside with the much anticipated the Galaxy Foldable devices for the year 2024 which is expected to be scheduled somewhere in August this year.