Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 now available for only Rs. 48,999 for Amazon Extra Happiness Day Sale

Indian e-commerce giant, Amazon India has begun its festive season for this year, although the sale has been live for over a month where it started with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale then later the sale was attended on the occasion of Dusshera and now again we have Amazon India confirming their Amazon Great Happiness Day Sale which is expected to be live till October 16th this year.

For this sale, we already have a lot of products that will be sold for a discounted pricing for this sale. Talking more about the products being sold for a discounted pricing, it’s been confirmed by Amazon India that we will get to see the previously unveiled Samsung flip phone which is the Samsung Z Flip 3 will be sold for a massive discount where the pricing will go as low as Rs. 48,999. If you are also among the users who are looking to buy this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, then here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for Rs. 48,999 on Amazon India platform

If you are looking to upgrade to new Flippable smartphone then you can have a look at this new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone. The smartphones comes with variety of flagship level features and specifications onboard.

Talkking about the pricing side, the base variant of this flip smartphone which is the 128GB variant has was launched for a price tag of Rs. 99,999 only. Although, we mentioned, the pricing for this smartphone can be brought down as low as Rs. 48,999. Let’s see how this is possible..

As of now Amazon India is providing an overall discount of up to 38% for this smartphone which brings dow the pricing of this smartphone from Rs. 99,999 down to whopping Rs. 61,999 only.

To reduce down the pricing further, you can opt for eye-catching exchange offers providing by Amazon where it’s been said that Amazon India is promising to provide disocunt up to Rs. 13,000 for exchanging your older device depending on the condition of the device.

You just need to put the IMEI number and also provide details about the condition of the smartphone and also provide your Pin Code to exchange your older smartphone.

Talking more about the offer side, Amazon India is also providing exciting bank offers for this sale where it has partnered with leading banks like ICICI and Axis bank.

With the partnership, the e-commerce giant is promising an additional of up to Rs. 1250 for using ICICI EMI Transaction and Rs. 750 off for using Credit Cards. Also, if you are a holder of Axis bank card then you can get a additional off upto Rs. 1250 instantly for using Axis Bank Credit Cards.