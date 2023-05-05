Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Leaked Renders are out!

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is anticipated, would replace the 2020-released Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new model is expected to have a number of major changes and upgrades. The forthcoming Z Flip 5 is said to have a cover display that is 3.4 inches bigger than the model it replaces, taking up about half of the device’s exterior panel. The Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch cover display will be far smaller than this.

Additionally, the Z Flip 5’s cover display will have a distinct folder-like design that will allow for two cameras and an LED flash. This is a big change from the Z Flip 4’s vertical camera layout, which could affect how well the camera captures images.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display Details

Galaxy Z Flip 5 : • 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz Amoled

• 3.4" Outer display

• Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

• 12MP main OIS + 12MP UW

• 12MP🤳

• Bigger battery, 25W charging

• 8+128GB & 8+256GB

According to a reliable leaker named Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a large 3.4-inch cover display that takes up almost 50% of the outer screen. The folder-like arrangement of this display will accommodate the two cameras and an LED flash. A cover display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels and a pixel density of 305 ppi will take the place of the Z Flip 4’s small 1.9-inch outer display, which has a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Rumored Features

Additionally, a striking difference in the panel design can be seen in the most recent side-by-side photos of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5. The Z Flip 5’s horizontal placement of the back cameras, which was formerly vertical on the Z Flip 4, is the most noticeable difference.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to include a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. On the front panel, there is a punch-hole notch where the selfie camera is located. Rumors suggest that the smartphone will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. On Android 13, Samsung’s One UI 5, which is expected to operate on the device, is based.

One of the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s most fascinating speculations is that it may have a brand-new waterdrop hinge design. This feature might assist to lessen the display crease, a problem that many foldable smartphones have.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch

Although Samsung has not officially announced a release date for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, several rumors indicate that it may be available by the end of July. It’s difficult to forecast if there will be delays, though, given the continuing worldwide chip scarcity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, the company’s newest foldable phone, is already proving to be a fascinating addition. The smartphone would feature a larger outer display and a more advanced camera setup, improving the user experience, according to the leaked designs. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to include a 120Hz frame rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, and One UI 5, which runs Android 13. These alleged specifications are encouraging and signal that the device will be a powerhouse.

It’s vital to treat this information with caution until we have official confirmation from Samsung, like with any leak or rumor. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to be a viable rival in the market for foldable smartphones, though, given the rumors and leaks we have seen so far.

As always, we’ll keep a look out for any fresh information and inform our readers as soon as we get it. So be sure to check back for updates on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5! So, are you looking forward to getting in hands with this new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for this year? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

