Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 is edging closer to its official launch, having recently picked up several certifications from regulatory bodies worldwide, including the USA’s FCC. However, a surprising detail has emerged from the FCC certification: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does not support Wi-Fi 7. This is unexpected given that Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is certified for Wi-Fi 7, and Samsung typically ensures parity in connectivity features between its Galaxy S Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold series.

A Closer Look at the Connectivity Features

The absence of Wi-Fi 7 support in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is particularly noteworthy. Wi-Fi 7, the latest in wireless technology, promises faster speeds, lower latency, and better performance in congested areas.

Given that the Snapdragon chip powering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is capable of supporting Wi-Fi 7, this omission is puzzling.

Connectivity Features Included

Despite lacking Wi-Fi 7, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will still boast a robust set of connectivity features similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra:

5G: Both sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands, ensuring fast and widespread 5G connectivity.

Ultra-wideband (UWB): For precise location tracking and enhanced spatial awareness.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e: Covering a wide range of Wi-Fi standards to ensure compatibility and high performance.

NFC: For contactless payments and data transfer.

Bluetooth 5.3: Offering improved speed and range for wireless connections.

Speculations on Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s feature set suggests that Samsung may be intentionally limiting the upgrades for this model. This strategy might be in line with the company’s plans to introduce an Ultra variant with higher-end specs, potentially offering Wi-Fi 7 and other advanced features.

In addition to the standard Fold 6, there are rumors about a Fold 6 Slim. This variant is expected to be larger and thinner but is likely to have a similar feature set, including the absence of Wi-Fi 7 support. This move could be a way to differentiate between the various models and price points within the foldable lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 – Launch and Additional Announcements

Samsung is set to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its Unpacked event in Paris on July 10. This event will not only showcase these new foldable phones but also introduce other exciting products:

New Smartwatches: Expanding Samsung’s wearable ecosystem with likely improvements in health tracking and integration with Galaxy devices.

First Smart Ring: Entering the smart jewelry market, potentially focusing on health and activity tracking.

New Wireless Earbuds: Enhancing audio experience with likely improvements in sound quality, battery life, and noise cancellation.

Anticipation and Expectations

As the launch date approaches, anticipation is building. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to continue Samsung’s tradition of innovation in the foldable smartphone market, despite the conservative upgrades. The exclusion of Wi-Fi 7 might be a tactical decision, possibly to keep costs in check or to differentiate between the standard and Ultra models.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a formidable device, even without Wi-Fi 7. Its comprehensive set of connectivity features ensures that it will remain a competitive option in the premium smartphone market. The strategic decisions behind its specifications suggest that Samsung is carefully positioning its product lineup to cater to a range of consumers, from tech enthusiasts to mainstream users.

Looking Forward

With the Unpacked event just around the corner, all eyes are on Samsung to see how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and its companions will perform in a rapidly evolving market. The introduction of additional devices like the smart ring and new earbuds indicates Samsung’s commitment to expanding its ecosystem and offering a holistic digital experience.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the official announcements. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not have Wi-Fi 7, but it still promises to be a powerhouse of innovation and design, continuing Samsung’s legacy in the foldable smartphone arena.