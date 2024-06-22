Is the Korean-based giant Samsung moving back to Exynos chipset? The latest leaks suggest that the new flagship for the coming year, the Galaxy S25 series, is expected to come with the power of an Exynos chipset rather than a Qualcomm chipset. This sounds frustrating to many lovers who love Galaxy S series flagships! But now Samsung is again transitioning to the Exynos chipset, claiming that their Exynos chipset is efficient enough!

But does it replace the Qualcomm chipset? Well, here we have covered everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series coming with the power of a new Samsung chipset, the Exynos 2500.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series comes with the power of Exynos 2500

Korean-based giant Samsung has already started developing and researching Exynos 2500, which will be the next biggest flagship chipset for 2025.

According to a recent South Korean news report, Samsung may equip its upcoming Galaxy S25 series with the Exynos 2500 chipset, despite previous claims suggesting the exclusive use of Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon processors.

This development indicates Samsung’s dedication to advancing its in-house chip technology, even as it faces significant production challenges.

Samsung planning to improve the Exynos 2500 Yields?

Samsung’s effort to develop the Exynos 2500 chipset is part of a project codenamed ‘Solomon.’ The company is reportedly working hard to improve the yield rates of this next-generation processor. Industry sources cited by ZDNet Korea reveal that Exynos 2500 yields were below 20 percent in Q2 2024, with even lower figures in the previous quarter.

For Samsung to begin mass production, the yield must reach at least 60 percent by September or October.

The Exynos 2500 is crucial for Samsung’s strategy to regain its footing in the high-end smartphone market. This chip’s development is seen as a critical step towards reducing dependency on Qualcomm and reinforcing Samsung’s capabilities in semiconductor technology. Despite the current yield challenges, the company is optimistic about overcoming these obstacles in time for the Galaxy S25 series launch.

Earlier this month, renowned market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities predicted that Samsung would use Snapdragon chipsets across all Galaxy S25 models due to the low yields of the Exynos 2500. This forecast aligns with the approach taken for the Galaxy S23 series, which exclusively featured Snapdragon processors.

However, the recent report from ZDNet Korea suggests that Samsung is still committed to its Exynos line, indicating a potential mix of chipsets depending on market and production capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: What to Expect?

While the exact specifications and configurations of the Galaxy S25 series are yet to be confirmed, the anticipated use of the Exynos 2500 highlights Samsung’s continued investment in its Exynos lineup. The series is expected to feature significant upgrades, building on the foundation laid by the Galaxy S24 models.

This year, the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ were launched with the Exynos 2400 chipset, except in markets like Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Taiwan, and the US, where they came with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets.

Conclusion

Samsung’s efforts to integrate the Exynos 2500 into the Galaxy S25 series demonstrate a dual strategy of advancing its chip technology while still maintaining a relationship with Qualcomm. This approach allows Samsung to hedge its bets, ensuring it can deliver high-performance devices regardless of production challenges with its in-house chips.

As the launch date for the Galaxy S25 series approaches, it will be interesting to see how Samsung balances these two strategies.

Will the Exynos 2500 overcome its yield issues in time to feature prominently in the new lineup, or will Qualcomm’s Snapdragon once again take center stage? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: Samsung is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in smartphone technology.

