Samsung Names New Phone, Appliance Business ‘DX Division’ Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/markets/samsung-names-new-phone-appliance-business-dx-division Copyright © BloombergQuint

As part of its efforts to enhance its organisational structure, Samsung Electronics Co. has renamed its newly integrated mobile phone and home appliance divisions “DX Division.” DX, which stands for Device eXperience, highlights the company’s focus on consumer demand in a variety of devices, according to a statement released by the South Korean firm on Sunday.

According to the statement, the team will try to meet demand for a wide range of products, from televisions and appliances to smartphones and network equipment. Last week, the tech giant announced the merger of its consumer and mobile businesses, signalling de facto CEO Jay Y. Lee’s willingness to take a more active role in management. The company’s operating structure will be strengthened by the convergence of consumer offerings under one roof, which could help Samsung compete more effectively with US archrival Apple Inc.

Samsung announced in August that it would invest 240 trillion won ($205 billion) on semiconductors, medicines, next-generation communication networks, and IT research on AI, robots, and supercomputers.

Samsung revealed an artificial intelligence-powered vacuum cleaner using the advanced remote sensing technology LiDAR and 3D sensors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. At the event, Samsung also presented an improved version of its Samsung Bot Care robotic assistant, which was first unveiled at CES 2019. The firm also pledged to continue investing in robotics research and development.

Samsung has also just promoted its robotics development task force to a regular business team, indicating that the company will devote more time and resources to pushing robotics as one of its future growth engines.

The sector is one of the areas in which the corporation has stated that it will make significant investments over the next three years. Samsung said in a statement released Sunday that the new name reflects the company’s “ongoing dedication to developing innovative and meaningful experiences for customers” as well as its “longer-term future-oriented corporate structure and stronger global leadership.”

